Rob Lowe is joining the Netflix family. The streaming titan from ordered a new comedy series, Unstable, from Lowe, his son – John Owen Lowe, and Victor Fresco. The father-son team will star in the show and serve as executive producers alongside Fresco.

The Netflix comedy will be set in a cutting-edge biotech research company and will follow an introverted, socially-challenged son who goes to work for his successful and eccentric father in order to save him from disaster. Unstable is inspired by the social media relationship between the father and son duo, which regularly sees the younger Lowe trolling his popular father online, often leading to viral moments and media coverage.

Interestingly, Unstable will not be the first sitcom of its kind in recent television history; the award-winning Schitt’s Creek, which is also currently on Netflix, was created by father-son team – Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, who also appeared as father and son onscreen. The duo also led the show’s cast alongside Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Locke & Key' to End With Season 3 on Netflix

At the moment, Rob Lowe is currently starring on Fox’s hit series – 911: Lone Star, where he serves as the show’s lead and is one of the executive producers. He is also known for his roles on The West Wing, Brothers & Sisters and The Grinder.

Unsurprisingly, the trio all have extensive histories in comedy. Rob Lowe is widely known for his role as Chris Traeger on the NBC political satire mockumentary, Parks and Recreation, where he appeared opposite Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, and Nick Offerman. Still part of the Parks and Rec family, alongside Alan Yang, the elder Lowe hosts Parks and Recollection – a podcast taking a behind the scenes look at each episode of the comedy series.

Fresco, an acclaimed television writer, showrunner, and creator, is known for creating Better Off Ted, Andy Richter Controls the Universe and Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet. He also wrote for NBC’s My Name is Earl and Mad About You. John Owen Lowe, on the other hand, is known for appearing on The Grinder and Netflix’s Holiday in the Wild. He has also worked as a story editor on 911: Lone Star, writing several episodes of the show as well. He also recently finished production on Rory Karpf’s independent feature Grace Point, which he starred in and produced as well.

“We are very excited to be working with Victor, Rob and John Owen,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix Head of Comedy. “The three of them - and their wildly funny, smart sensibilities - are a perfect fit for our growing slate of scripted comedies.”

No word yet on when Unstable is expected to air but be sure to check back in with Collider for updates on the Netflix scripted comedy.

Netflix's 'XO, Kitty' Starts Production as More Cast Announced for 'To All The Boys' Spinoff

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Edidiong Mboho (60 Articles Published) Edidiong 'Eddy' Mboho is a writer for Collider. Besides writing, she's a Marvel addict and a hopeful baker. She's also a pretend quizzer who yells at her screen while watching Tipping Point and The Chase, and has convinced herself she can do it better. More From Edidiong Mboho