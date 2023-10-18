Acting careers of such diverse longevity rarely compete with that of Rob Lowe. Lowe is an actor best known by many as a member of "The Brat Pack," a group of actors including Robert Downey, Jr., Charlie Sheen and the cast of The Breakfast Club, with whom he starred in '80s teen dramas like St. Elmo's Fire and Francis Ford Coppola's The Outsiders. To others, he is more famous for his role as Sam Seaborn in Aaron Sorkin's political drama The West Wing. To the younger generation however, he is perhaps known primarily for his role as Chris Traeger in the sitcom Parks and Recreation, an infinitely positive and encouraging optimist and exercise fiend. It's a career that spans not only decades, but polar opposite personalities that each garnered him a different fanbase in their own right. But how many people know that in his private life, he sacrificed his own honeymoon to further his ever-evolving career?

In fact, a Funny or Die sketch shot on the set of Parks and Rec back in the early 2010s, his more hard-edged persona is played for laughs, surprising those who only know the actor for playing Chris Traeger. The fake behind-the-scenes clip sees Lowe as an on-set diva, climaxing with him "literally" beating up his co-stars! Although this more cutthroat version of Lowe may have shocked fans more familiar with his character's soft-spoken compassion, the skit references the more narcissistic personas he played earlier in his career such as Benjamin Kane in Wayne's World, a comedy role that likely earned him his spot on Parks and Rec, and the role he called off his 1991 honeymoon to pursue.

Lorne Michaels Liked Rob Lowe After He Hosted 'Saturday Night Live' in 1990

By 1990, Lowe's roles and reputation as part of "The Brat Pack" earned him a host spot on Saturday Night Live. There, he performed alongside Jon Lovitz, Dana Carvey, Mike Myers, and Phil Hartman. Lowe's opening monologue was largely in reference to his famous 1988 sex tape scandal in which a grainy home video of the actor with two women was leaked to the press. "You've got a lot of nerve," yells a rehearsed audience member. "I have a daughter!" This was in reference to the two women involved, 23-year-old Tara Seburt and 16-year-old Lena Jan Parsons who was above the Georgia age of consent although too young to be taped. Lowe explained that he had learned his lesson and has never shied away from addressing the incident with humility.

Lowe's working relationship with SNL continued, being impersonated by Victoria Jackson in 1991's "Young Actors Forum" sketch the following year. This being the sincerest form of flattery, the actor eventually returned to host again in 1997 and in 2000, something referenced in the Parks and Rec Funny or Die sketch used to trump Amy Poehler's history as an SNL cast member. Lowe's collaboration with the show's cast, writers, and creator Lorne Michaels was evidently a positive experience, because Michaels called Lowe about working with Myers and Carvey again. "I need you to come to this dinner with the studio to talk about Wayne's World." Lowe responded, "'Lorne, I am getting married right now. I am in my tuxedo. I am on my way to the venue.' So then he said, 'Oh so you coming for dessert is out of the question?'"

Rob Lowe Left His Honeymoon To Film 'Wayne's World'

All jokes aside, Rob Lowe went ahead with his wedding and married Sheryl Berkoff in 1991. He had met the make-up artist on a blind date in 1983, but they wouldn't begin dating properly until meeting again on the set of Bad Influence in 1989. Lowe and Berkoff have been married for 32 years by now, a feat Lowe credits to "forgiveness" and "heat." He told Gwyneth Paltrow's Goopfellas podcast in 2019, "It really is all about who you pick," he said. "I always say to people, 'If there's any way to marry your best friend, do it. 'Cause the rest of it comes and goes, and I was very lucky there." But this lasting marriage didn't begin on the best of terms, as Lowe told EW, "I got a fax when I arrived at my honeymoon, and then I got faxed from Paramount saying my deal had closed on Wayne's World, and I needed to come home immediately."

"I never went on my honeymoon because I came back and shot Wayne's World," Lowe stated. And although to some that might sound like a mismanagement of priorities, this comedy movie would go on to change the trajectory of Rob Lowe's entire career. The film stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey as Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar, their rock-loving characters from the popular SNL sketch series. In the movie, their public-access television show catches the attention of producer Benjamin Kane, played by Lowe. The narcissistic Benjamin buys their show for $10,000 and uses its new fame to distract Wayne while he pursues Wayne's girlfriend Cassandra (Tia Carrere). After a sad ending causes the fourth-wall breaking characters to rewind events, they unmask Benjamin as "Old Man Withers" in a reference to Scooby-Doo. Another rewind results in Benjamin learning the error of his ways.

'Wayne's World' Led To More Comedy Roles For Rob Lowe

Taking on the role of Benjamin in Wayne's World may not have happened at the ideal time for Rob Lowe, but it evidently didn't sour his relationship with his wife too much. The film also benefited his professional relationships, particularly with its star Mike Myers, who not only got to return for Wayne's World 2 just one year later, but was also given the proverbial keys to Hollywood for a short while. Myers went on to star in a string of successes such as 1999's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and 2001's Shrek. A decade after his honeymoon-ending appearance in Wayne's World, Rob Lowe reunited with Myers, joining the cast of Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, playing a younger version of Robert Wagner's "Number 2."

"I get starstruck around Dr. Evil." Lowe told EW, referring to Myers' Austin Powers villain. "I do! Mike and I have known each other for 25, 30 years, but when he's Dr. Evil, I'm totally giddy. I just can't get enough of it." Neither can fans nor producers by the looks of things, since not only has this collaboration led to some of Lowe's eventual comedy roles, but the cast reunited yet again for last year's GM Superbowl Ad. In it, Lowe donned the iconic eye-patch and returned to the role of Number 2. Together with Myers, Seth Green, and Mindy Sterling, "reuniting the Dr. Evil group, it just makes you smile and laugh," he said. "When GM had this idea to bring us back I was like, 'Uh, yeah. I will be there.'" Roles like these are what proved to casting directors that the dramatic actor could take on roles like in Parks and Recreation. This puts into perspective why Rob Lowe found it so important to miss his honeymoon for 1992's Wayne's World.