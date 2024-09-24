Gather around, folks! The remake of the 1955 musical film Guys and Dolls is still in motion, and there seems to be a new director in charge. Variety reports that Rob Marshall (Chicago) is set to helm the project for Sony’s TriStar Pictures. He is also writing the script alongside John DeLuca, John Requa, and Glenn Ficarra. Not to mention, Marshall is replacing Bill Condon, who was hired as a director for the remake back in 2021.

As avid fans will recall, Sony purchased remake rights in 2019 for the original short stories by Damon Runyon, which inspired Guys and Dolls. The company also acquired the rights to the Broadway musical as well as the remake rights to the 1955 film adaptation from the Samuel Goldwyn company. Years before the acquisition, 20th Century Fox acquired the film rights to the musical in early 2013 and was planning a remake, but that sadly did not come to fruition. Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt were in talks to star in that remake.

Speaking of the latest Guys and Dolls remake, John Goldwyn, Marc Toberoff, and Marc Platt will produce alongside Marshall and DeLuca, while TriStar president Nicole Brown and Shary Shirazi will oversee the project for the studio. Besides Chicago, which earned Marshall nominations for an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a BAFTA Award for best director, the brilliant producer has also been involved in similarly successful productions. Some include Memoirs of a Geisha, Into the Woods, Mary Poppins Returns, the 2023 live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, Nine, and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

The History of 'Guys and Dolls'

Image via MGM

The 1955 version of Guys and Dolls earned mostly positive reviews, with a 91% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. It also amassed $6.8 million at the box office domestically against a $5.5 million budget. The movie, distributed by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, starred Marlon Brando, Frank Sinatra, Jean Simmons, and Vivian Blaine and was directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz, who also wrote the screenplay.

Originally, Guys and Dolls opened on Broadway in 1950, where it ran for 1,200 performances over three years. It earned five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and has been revived several times since, including a 1992 version with Nathan Lane and Faith Prince.

While the Guys and Dolls remake remains a work in progress, stay tuned to Collider for future information. In the meantime, the 1955 version is streaming on Tubi.

Guys and Dolls In New York, a gambler is challenged to take a cold female missionary to Havana, but they fall for each other, and the bet has a hidden motive to finance a crap game. Release Date December 23, 1955 Director Joseph L. Mankiewicz Cast Marlon Brando , Jean Simmons , Frank Sinatra , Vivian Blaine , Robert Keith , Stubby Kaye Writers Jo Swerling , Abe Burrows , Damon Runyon , Joseph L. Mankiewicz , Ben Hecht

WATCH ON TUBI