There is a cinematic nature to the story of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's love story. The two reality stars, who have been on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from the start, are currently separated after celebrating 27 years of marriage. It was a topic of conversation all through Season 13, but the big reveal in the finale was that neither Richards nor Umansky told the tabloids about their separation. While both were trying to figure out who said it to the public, Crystal Kung Minkoff's husband, Rob Minkoff, had a pretty good suggestion: Morgan Wade.

“So I guess the question is who planted this story?” Minkoff asked his wife in the finale, looking at her as he went on to suggest it was probably Wade who leaked the information.“You want conjecture? Morgan told People Magazine that they were separated.” In jest, Crystal ended up laughing at Minkoff and told him that he was in "storyboarding" mode.“Let me tell you something right now Rob Minkoff, you’re in crazy director mode. You are seriously storyboarding a movie right now,” she said to Minkoff.

While talk about Umansky and Richards has been a big discussion among the entire cast, with Dorit Kemsley saying that she thought it was over, Minkoff was the first to give a suggestion as to who could have actually leaked the information to the press. At the time of the PEOPLE article, it forced Richards and Umansky to make a statement on social media saying that they were not thinking about divorce.

Kyle Richards Continues to Dodge Questions About Her Marriage and Morgan Wade

A big topic of conversation in the final moments of the season was about Umansky and Richards' news about their separation. Their friends seemed to learn about it from the article, and the longtime couple had to talk with their daughters about their relationship.

Both Richards and Umansky were shocked that the news got out, and it seemed as if neither party told the press themselves. Minkoff's suggestion isn't completely out of left field. Fans will learn more at the Season 13 reunion special. The reunion teases Andy Cohen grilling Richards about the details of the split, and what's really going on with Wade.

The Real Housewives of Beverly HIlls airs every Wednesday on Bravo, with next-day streaming on Peacock.

