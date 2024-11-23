Every once in a while, you get caught off guard by a film. Even though Rob Peace is a biopic based on the real-life events of the titular gifted, young inner-city man, you're still taken aback by its tragedy. It's not a sad movie in the way that the Kleenex box needs to be close by, but it is nonetheless somber in thinking about the unfulfilled promise of a life taken too soon. The new Netflix movie is based on the bestselling novel The Short and Tragic Life of Rob Peace: A Brilliant Man Who Left Newark for the Ivy League by Jeff Combs. Chiwetel Ejiofor adapted the book for the screen while directing and starring. However, the up-and-coming Jay Will shines in the lead role in this unlikely story of a brilliant kid who finds his way off the hardscrabble streets of West Orange, New Jersey, and graduates from Yale University with a focus on the hard sciences. All while fighting for the freedom of his father (Ejiofor), who maintains his innocence after being charged with a double homicide in the late '80s. Still, the movie has a palpable sense of dread because of the inevitable fait accompli that awaits Rob.

What Is 'Rob Peace' About?

According to Combs' book and Today, he was born Robert Deshaun Peace in 1980, and grew up idolizing his father, Robert "Skeet" Douglas. Skeet didn't always make the best decisions, often being abusive and violent and getting caught up in a life of petty crime. Still, he always realized his son's remarkable potential and wanted the best for him despite all of his flaws. That all changed the day Skeet was charged with the double murder of two young women and sentenced to life in prison. Just 10 years old at the time, Rob was forced to grow up much faster than any boy should, and eventually, he became a fierce advocate for his father, who always maintained his innocence. Rob spent close to a decade fighting to exonerate his dad of the crimes, succeeding once, but then watching as Skeet's overturned case was lost on appeal, and he was returned to serve out his sentence in Northern State Prison in nearby Newark, New Jersey.

His mother, Jackie (Mary J. Blige), separated from Skeet and worked to keep Rob on the straight and narrow so he could use his intellectual gifts to get out of the inner city and become a success story. She worked three jobs to send Rob to a private school where his mind would be challenged. Rob did so well that he was accepted to Yale. There, he studied science and was interested in immunology and cancer research. It was his dream to one day find a cure for cancer, the disease that would eventually kill his father, Skeet, while he was still in prison. This loyal real-life dynamic is carried over into the dazzling and emotional chemistry between Will and Ejiofor in the movie. The two have a real bond, and some of their exchanges become heated out of their love for each other.

What Happened to Rob Peace After He Graduated From Yale?

Despite mainly thriving at Yale and graduating from the prestigious institution, his life back in West Orange, involvement with his father's appeal, and his desire to rebuild his community caught up with him. After convincing his childhood friends to invest in a real estate business to renovate the run-down house in their neighborhood, The Great Recession came along in 2008, hitting the real estate business particularly hard and quickly derailing the project. It put Rob in the awkward position of losing tens of thousands of dollars of his friends' money.

Being the moral, stand-up guy that he was, Rob made it his mission to pay them back that money. In the movie, Jay Will has an earnestness about him, and his good intentions come across as genuine and honest, making him believable in the role. Unfortunately, the only way to quickly make large amounts of cash in a place like West Orange is to dabble in the drug business. This one wrong decision will end up costing him his life and depriving the world of the promise Rob Peace was overflowing with. And that is a different kind of sadness in cinema, because even though any death brings about a certain sense of sorrow, Rob Peace's death was so untimely, and he had so much potential to make positive change in society.

How Did Rob Peace Die?

Upon his entry into the drug world, Rob found himself competing with some extremely dangerous and territorial gangs in the neighborhood. He hired mules to get his product on the street and picked the wrong dealer. In May 2011, Rob Peace was shot dead inside the drug house where he was operating the business. He was only 30 years old. Even though you know this was his fate before the movie begins, it still comes as a shock. It leaves you feeling like a bright light in the world has been snuffed out way too soon, and is a harrowing reminder that there are brilliant minds in the unlikeliest places that sometimes don't get to be shared with the world because of the hopelessness of their circumstances. Sometimes, even a powerful force of nature like Rob Peace can succumb to darker elements of society.

