The Boogeyman is currently terrifying audiences in theaters and the director at the helm is 31-year-old Rob Savage. But going a few years back to when we were still all stuck inside, Savage managed to create not one but two nightmarish found footage pictures within the new constraints we found ourselves in.

Despite Covid-19 and the restrictions imposed on multiplexes, cinemas, and moviegoers on a global scale, horror will always find a way into your home. Although 2022 may not have been a banner year for the genre, streaming services like Netflix, Amazon, and Shudder stepped up and delivered their share of chills. One memorable horror movie from this year was Rob Savage’s Dashcam, the follow-up to his breakthrough film, Host. Restrictions had been eased, and the director had a little more freedom with his next project. Following the runaway success of his Shudder quarantine nightmare, Blumhouse's Dashcam was given a theatrical release and shared several similar traits to his Zoom horror. However, Dashcam is less self-contained than its creepy predecessor.

Dashcam is a small-scale found footage nightmare that warrants more attention from horror fans. Riffing on found-footage entries like Lake Mungo and The Blair Witch Project, the movie was co-written with Gemma Hurley and Jed Shepherd and takes found footage on a wild, frightening ride that sees an influencer on a collision course with the supernatural.

What Is ‘Dashcam’ About?

Image via Blumhouse

In Dashcam, the awful Annie Hardy (Annie Hardy playing a version of herself) is nearly always the sole focus and even when the ghostly shit hits the proverbial fan, it’s difficult to muster up much sympathy for the aggravating character. Exemplifying some of the worst characteristics of influencer culture, she’s obnoxious, entitled, struggles with internalized misogyny, and resorts to cultural appropriation that can only ever be perceived as racist. Dashcam opens on footage of a street at night, from the vantage point of a parked car, a chat box in the corner of the screen has several people speculating on the whereabouts of Annie. The car drives slowly forward and the voiceover sighs “Another day in paradise” – men are puking in the street, one guy cycles down the road naked. Welcome to downtown Los Angeles at 3:00 am. She follows the naked man for a few blocks and screeches “Where is your mask!” We’re watching "Band Car: The Internet’s No 1 Live Improvised Music Show." This entails her singing about sex with parents, incest, and suicide. In the next scene, she’s packing, abandoning her cat, and walking out on her life. LAX is a ghost town and she informs us of this in an affected baby-doll voiceover. The monotony of her flight is punctuated by Annie singing/rapping until she arrives in England.

Annie demonstrates a lot of impulsive behavior, like showing up at her friend Stretch (Amar Cadha-Patel) and his girlfriend Gemma’s (Jemma Moore) home in the middle of the night. She jeopardizes Stretch’s only source of income as a delivery driver with outspoken opinions, verbal abuse, and stealing Stretch’s car when Gemma (justifiably) attacks her. The audience is left waiting to see an inherent decency of a compassionate person underpinning the abrasive, shiny influencer persona emerge. But it doesn't happen. Annie arrives at an empty café with the intention of picking up food. A Scottish woman, Seylan (Host's Seylan Baxter), berates her for entering the empty story and Annie lies, telling the woman she’s working. The woman requests a favor – take Angela (Faith Kiggundu) to an address she supplies. Annie thinks she is getting dragged into a human trafficking room until Seylan gives her a wad of cash. This is when the film takes a much darker and more interesting turn. Annie takes nothing seriously, she’s the poster girl for internet-obsessed people who only commit to parasocial relationships. She is polarizing, to say the least, and her antics online are all that matter to her, regardless of the consequences. This is further highlighted once Angela is introduced and weird and frightening things begin to happen; Annie still doesn't take it seriously. Annie’s scenario echoes Savage’s take on "spiritual attacks" in Host with a cast of largely unknown actors underestimating its power and paying a heavy price. Dashcam is just on a bigger scale and never slows down long enough to draw breath.

How Does 'Dashcam' Compare to 'Host'?

Via Momentum Pictures

Dashcam is an impactful slice of supernatural cinema, with Savage taking cues from The Blair Witch Project, Unfriended, and Lake Mungo (one of the director's favorite films) and putting his own spin on the subgenre. Annie Hardy plays a version of herself giving the movie a meta-edge but her farcical nature is often a distraction, which detracts from the movie's serious tone. We know Savage can deliver the goods – as we’ve seen with Host and now with The Boogeyman - but Annie’s devil-may-care attitude in the face of the otherwordly odds stacked against takes away from the film's attempt at horrifying the audience. She’ll run, she’ll scream, and she’ll be momentarily paralyzed with fear – only to revert to her usual self minutes later.

In Host, Savage used improvisation and the manipulation of household objects to instill fear, giving the film an immediacy and a dash of realism considerably scarier than your average found footage feature. Host engaged us easily and refused to let go. Savage cited that REC was a primary influence for his first movie, but Dashcam is more on par with the demonic zombie classic. The mystery of Angela and the folk horror aspects are fascinating plot threads rushed in favor of Annie’s far-right rhetoric, conspiracy theories, anti-vaxxer sentiments, and opinions drawn from the well of misinformation. These points could have been conveyed in a more subtle way. A litany of impressively horrifying moments in the movie induces shock: a snapped arm on a steering wheel, a mouth stapled shut, and the supernatural dismemberment of another person. Savage keeps the plot zipping along and once Annie’s web series is carjacked by folk horror, it is less an easing into terror and more the viewer engulfed in mayhem. Dashcam creates or at least hints at a larger mythology that the audience is only given sporadic glimpses of. This is a divisive tactic (on Savage’s part) to retain some mystery, but the weird world-building definitely merits a closer look.

Stretch sees what they are up against and behaves the way a character in a horror movie should but Annie skews into parody. Host spent a chuck of the runtime building up the core characters only to unleash Hell. Annie feels like she is fully formed from the start and doesn’t change or evolve over the course of the movie. The simplicity of Host was key to its success. Making an effective shocker in the controlled and restricted setting of a car with an obnoxious protagonist was never going to be easy. Yes, the quarantine still prevented the director from taking the familiar route of traditional filmmaking but it doesn't work as well in Dashcam as it did in Host. However, the second half of the movie is a full-blown horror nightmare worth your time. Just be patient with Annie.

And now, Savage has taken all his learnings from making Host and Dashcam to take on The Master of Horror, Stephen King. The setup in both Host and Dashcam about people who bite off more than they can chew harkens back to the best (or worst) of King’s oeuvre. Pick up a King novel and you’re guaranteed to see an outside evil forcing its way into our world, lives spiraling out of control, a battle between good and evil, and all the chaos that ensues. Savage covers this terrain effectively as both a storyteller and director and it will stand him in good stead to bring The Boogeyman to the screen.

The Boogeyman is out now in theaters.