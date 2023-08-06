The Big Picture Rob Zombie's remake of The Blob would have been a dark and gritty take on the classic monster movie, with a unique spin involving zombie-like people infected by the Blob.

The 2000s were a time when Hollywood was remaking just about every movie in existence, but one we unfortunately never got is Rob Zombie's re-imagining of The Blob. The original classic is a prime example of a great '50s monster movie, with teens running around, trying to make their town aware of an oncoming threat. The '80s version of The Blob would be in line with remakes of other '50s monster movies like The Thing and The Fly, with an absolutely disgusting, vicious, terribly gory version of the titular monster wreaking havoc on a small town. Then, there's Zombie's ill-fated version, one that would have come in the wake of his Halloween films. All of that has fallen away to time, though. Now, we only have a few descriptive quotes and some leaked concept art to make our imaginations run wild. Would Zombie's Blob actually have been all that and a bag of chips, or would it have been absolute garbage?

Up until the late 2000s, Rob Zombie had spent most of his life as a touring musician. He fronted the band White Zombie and even had a career as a solo artist. His unique brand of nasty, growly metal helped him top the rock charts and lead classic festival lineups like Ozzfest and Monsters of Rock. In 2003, Zombie flipped the script on everyone (literally) and shocked audiences with his directorial debut, House of 1000 Corpses. Zombie's debut is wonderfully raw, full of the types of absolutely despicable, trashy characters and seedy, disgusting locations that his movies would become known for. House is also the first movie to have the cast that he would carry along with him into several future films. This was the first collaboration of many with his wife Sheri Moon Zombie, Sid Haig, and Bill Moseley, not to mention a super underrated performance from Rainn Wilson. In 2005, Zombie would make that film's sequel, The Devil's Rejects, then follow that up with a grimy Halloween remake, a truly strange Halloween II, and then ... The Blob (almost).

What Would Rob Zombie's 'The Blob' Have Looked Like?

It was first announced that Zombie would be remaking The Blob in mid-2009, with production expected to begin in the spring of 2010. The filmmaker told Variety "That gigantic, Jell-O-looking thing might have been scary to audiences in the 1950s, but people would laugh now. I have a totally different take, one that’s pretty dark." Given his ridiculously bleak version of Michael Myer's childhood story, it's no surprise to hear that Zombie would have wanted to make The Blob darker than ever. This would have followed in the footsteps of where the '80s film took the property, given that movie's repulsively awesome kills. It's pretty stunning to know that Zombie even intended to one-up where that movie had taken things but honestly sounds like a pretty interesting direction. But before he could start working on the movie,he would have to focus on finishing a new album, then go on tour.

Why Was Rob Zombie's 'The Blob' Remake Canceled?

Zombie's time off before diving head first into The Blob would ultimately lead to the project's downfall. These couple of months gave him loads of time to rethink his status as a director. In response to the film falling apart, Zombie stated "The Blob was going to happen. I was dealing with people on the movie, even though I was on the fence about doing anything that was considered a remake again. I really didn’t like the idea of that, but just as I went down the road further with the producers and the guys that owned the property, I didn’t feel good about the situation and I just walked away from it. My gut told me this was not a good place to be.” Plain and simple, Zombie just didn't want to look up and be the remake guy. He had already been knee-deep in reinventing Halloween for a few years, so he had to have been wanting to go ahead with something fresh.

Years would go by, and The Blob remake would fade from people's memories. After Halloween II, Zombie would go on to make an animated movie, The Haunted World of El Superbeasto, and then in 2012, release what might now be his most acclaimed film, the cult classic Lords of Salem. The age of Hollywood remaking everything in sight would fade, and the world would instead fade into another creative wasteland, this time of big franchise moviemaking. Then, 2018 hit, and we longed for the days of Rob Zombie's inspired, filth-pit movies after concept art for his remake of The Blob leaked online.

The Leaked Concept Art for 'The Blob' Looks Amazing

When famed genre artist Alex Horley leaked The Blob's concept art online, horror fans were elated. What the designs showed was very, very different from the typical Blob movies that we have come to know. It's pretty apparent that Zombie's movie would not only have showcased the gargantuan, gelatinous Blob monster like always. No, apparently this version would have also had hoards of zombie-like people who (probably) had been infected after interacting with the Blob! From there, it seems as though the humans would fight back against the zombies with machine guns, with set pieces taking place in hospitals, junkyards, graveyards, and at a concert. There is a super tasteless and pointless touch in one of these images, with a nurse's breasts just hanging out while a zombie is being shot by a few soldiers. Just a reminder of the kind of eye-roll-inducing and objectifying touch that horror movies used to rely on so heavily!

But honestly, it looked like this movie could have absolutely ripped! This could largely be because of Horley's incredible, comic book artwork, but the ideas at hand just look like a blast. Military factions and ordinary people duke it out with the Blob and zombies in the same movie, all in these fun locations, looks like the perfect take that this series would need to go in. If you're going to remake a classic, don't just do it the same way it's always been done. Don't just make the same movie over and over again; all you're going to do is water it down. Zombie's near-apocalyptic vision could have cranked the monster-isms up to a million and brought a real Planet Terror kind of vibe to the movie. After directing his fake trailer for Grindhouse, there's a chance that that's exactly the inspiration that Zombie was looking to for his Blob. Honestly, it all looks like such a great idea. Bring it back, Rob! We need your zombie-infested Blob movie, not The Munsters!

Rob Zombie's remake of The Blob could have been one of the coolest monster movie updates of all time. Given what Zombie and Alex Horley cooked up with that concept art, it's clear that there's a ton of room to play with in this particular corner of the greater sci-fi horror sandbox. So while remaking classics isn't always encouraged, maybe it wouldn't be so bad if we dug this one up. What do you say, Mr. Zombie?