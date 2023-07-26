The Big Picture Rob Zombie, a unique modern horror director, has a new ghoulish "Dragula" Funko Pop that glows-in-the-dark and will excite horror fanatics.

Zombie is known for his ruthless grindhouse horror style and his distinctive take on the Halloween franchise, despite mixed reviews.

Despite not having fresh ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, Zombie's films have gained a dedicated horror fandom, and his new Funko Pop releases in August.

When moviegoers think of unique modern horror directors, Rob Zombie is a name that’ll get pulled from the dark recesses of your mind. The singer turned director has amassed quite the filmography over the last two decades with films like House of 1000 Corpses quickly making him a genre fan-favorite. Now the director has a new ghoulish “Dragula” Funko Pop that’ll have any horror fanatic screaming.

The figure which is appropriately a Hot Topic exclusive sees Zombie in one of his many iconic looks from his 1998 song “Dragula”. He’s sporting devilish white face paint, an all black attire, and skeleton gloves. The best part is this Zombie glows-in-the-dark with the metal star rocking it out with a killer blue hue. Even the singer-director’s bony gloves light up. There’s a lot of great hidden detail on this figure like the rough looking texture on Zombie’s clothes and the painted lines on his face which realistically blends the face paint nicely with the filmmaker's natural skin tone.

Rob Zombie’s Horror Legacy

Zombie started out as a heavy metal giant with his band White Zombie, but he’s arguably best known for his filmmaking career today. Starting with 2003’s House of 1000 Corpses, Zombie established himself as a ruthless grindhouse horror director. A style that had been forgotten about in the mid 90s when teen-filled slashers received a second chance at life with Scream, Urban Legend, and Valentine. If you're a fan of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise, there was a good chance you liked Zombie’s more disturbing aesthetic. The director would go on to make The Devil’s Rejects before dipping his toe into the Halloween franchise. This is where you either jumped off the Zombie train or fully embraced your love for this ambitious director. Zombie directed Halloween (2007) and Halloween II (2009) to a ton rejection from hardcore fans of the franchise and mainstream audiences alike. He distinctively made Halloween in Zombie’s maddening style. The director would add a new abusive family backstory to Michael Myers and his sequel would go even crazier on the dreamlike imagery with things like white horses still haunting most Halloween fans to this day. However, no matter what you personally think of his Halloween films, you can’t say he didn’t swing for the fences and try something vastly different from the established norm. After the Halloween franchise, Zombie would make his most underrated film The Lords of Salem in 2012 which was a disturbing modern look at the horrors of the Salem witch trials.

In the last decade, Zombie has returned to his grindhouse routes with 31 and 3 From Hell. However, his biggest career departure was when he took on another iconic horror franchise in The Munsters. That 2022 adaptation was this bizarre horror comedy which has quickly gained a cult following despite the film’s less than stellar reviews. That’s pretty much the story with Zombie. He makes uniquely specific films for a certain kind of audience. None of his films have fresh ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, but that hasn’t stopped the horror fandom from gravitating around him and appreciating his work. Zombie isn’t afraid to push boundaries and make the kind of grotesque art that’s been missing in the genre since the turn of the century. That’s why it’ll always be exciting to see what Zombie’s next film will be.

When Does Zombie’s Funko Pop Release?

Zombie’s new Funko Pop is releasing this August for $15.99. There will also be a normal version of the Pop that won’t glow-in-the-dark for $12.99. You can pre-order both figures on Hot Topic’s website now. Until then, you can stream Zombie’s Munsters on Netflix. The wacky trailer can be viewed down below.