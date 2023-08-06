The Big Picture Lionsgate is releasing a Double Feature Blu-ray steelbook of Rob Zombie's Halloween remake, with exclusive cover art by Bond.

The steelbook includes the R-rated theatrical cuts of Halloween and Halloween II, but not the unrated director's cuts.

Pre-orders are available at Walmart, with a release date of September 12.

Lionsgate is bringing back Rob Zombie’s Halloween franchise as Double Feature Blu-ray steelbook. Fans and collectors can get their hands on exclusive Blu-ray discs and digital of both the features in the steelbook with cover art by the artist Bond. The steelbook includes the R-rated theatrical cuts of Halloween and Halloween II however, it doesn’t include the unrated director's cuts, according to ComicBook.

The two-disc set collecting Zombie's 2007 Halloween remake and its sequel is part of a special-edition packaging from Lionsgate’s horror line that has steelbook for titles like the found footage feature The Blair Witch Project double feature, SAW 1-8 and Zombie’s Firefly trilogy: 3 from Hell, The Devil's Rejects and House of 1000 Corpses.

The Legacy of Rob Zombie’s Halloween Movies

Halloween is unarguably among the longest-running horror franchise starting in 1978 directed by John Carpenter and starring Donald Pleasence and Jamie Lee Curtis (in her film debut) and focused on Michael Myers, a tormented murdered who was accused of murdering his teenage sister on Halloween night. The movie has inspired many slasher films and spawned multiple sequels and spin-offs, including films, comics, novels, and more.

Image via Lionsgate Home Entertainment

In 2007 Zombie rebooted the franchise in the ninth installment, Halloween, and expanded the lore as an origin story and a soft remake. The film covered various decades of Michael Myers and saw a tormented 10-year-old becoming a serial killer. The film stars Tyler Mane as the adult Michael Myers, Malcolm McDowell as Dr. Sam Loomis, Scout Taylor-Compton as Laurie Strode, Daeg Faerch as the young Michael Myers, Sheri Moon Zombie as Deborah, William Forsythe as Ronnie, Richard Lynch as Principal Chambers, and more.

Zombie followed the success of the 2007 feature with Halloween II which primarily focused on Meyers and Laurie and showcased that the two, share similar psychological problems. While the movie wasn’t well received by the audience during its box office run, nonetheless over the years have found a space with the home audience as a spooky season must-watch.

The steelbook collection is available to pre-order at Walmart and will debut on September 12.