The Halloween franchise has had its fair share of controversial entries. However, none have been as polarizing as Rob Zombie’s remake duology that reinvented the series in the late 2000s. Now, love it or hate, Gutter Garbs has continued celebrating Halloween’s 45th anniversary with a new Halloween 2007 collection.

The collection features three killer designs. The first two are based off the remake’s poster that sees Michael Myers staring down his iconic white mask. Like the tagline hauntingly suggests, Michael is facing his “Destiny”. The last design by artist Sam Coyne sees the famous slasher killer with his updated 2007 white William Shatner mask with aged stitches giving it that distant Zombie Grindhouse look. There’s also the chilling added detail of Michael's chest being exposed like a pumpkin. Around him are various classic Halloween imagery and Michael wearing each of his disguises from the film. Finally, this collection includes three enamel pins each showcasing one of Michael’s masks. This not only includes his main white mask, but his updated clown and pumpkin prison masks.

What’s Different in ‘Halloween’ 2007?

Image via Gutter Garbs

The main difference in the 2007 remake is it gave Halloween fans more insight into Michael’s childhood. The film doesn’t just jump 15 years later once the killings start. In this version Michael comes from a troubled family life with an abusive step-father and a neglectful mother who’s just trying to get by. Michael’s also a lot more vocal in this remake with his sessions with Dr. Loomis being a major focus in its first half. Whether you love or hate these opening act changes, where Halloween falls apart is when it starts to recreate the original 1978 classic. Fans don’t return to Haddonfield in the present day until more than halfway through the film which causes everything, from the reintroduction of Laurie to the atmosphere itself, to feel rushed. This film’s added tricks like Laurie’s more chaotic personality leave no time to be appreciated because it feels as if you can't breathe once the knives start flying. Overall, it’s a decent remake that has trouble craving its own unique path.

Halloween 2007 is currently streaming alongside Zombie’s Halloween 2 on Peacock. The collection from Gutter Garbs can also be seen on their Instagram account. You can order your favorite shirt on their website now.