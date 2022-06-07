The reviews for Rob Zombie’s Halloween II – the House Of 1,000 Corpses director’s feverish sequel to his own Halloween re-imagining – were nothing short of scathing upon the film's release. Halloween II was decried as “repellent” and “creatively comatose” by Variety. L.A. Weekly went so far as to suggest Zombie was “slumming.” Of course, Zombie, in spite of his abundant talent and his good standing in the horror community, has never been what one might think to call a critical darling. Still, the reactions that greeted Halloween II when it dropped in 2009 seemed almost as ruthless as the mayhem wrought by the big, marauding lug himself (that would be Michael Myers, of course).

Zombie is one of a few living horror auteurs whose personality bleeds through every frame of his films. His style is one of the most unmistakable of any working director, regardless of genre. The man has made brilliant films (The Devil’s Rejects, The Lords Of Salem), and a handful of not great ones (31), but you are always aware of the fact that you are watching a Rob Zombie movie. Whatever else you can say about the dude, he's nothing if not singular.

Sadly, Zombie’s first Halloween movie is among the least-interesting efforts in his body of work, primarily because it exists as an unwieldy attempt at fusing the lean, minimal suburban dread of John Carpenter’s seminal 1978 original with Zombie's own foul-mouthed, trailer-park B-movie aesthetic. The 2007 Halloween turned Michael Myers’ mom into a stripper and burdened one of our most famously implacable phantom killers with that most played of serial killer tropes: torturing small animals in childhood. Zombie’s Halloween is a film that is not short on clever stylistic flourishes: Zombie is a true advocate for this disreputable kind of cinema, and his adoring reverence for Carpenter’s breakthrough slasher can never be questioned. Still, as an example of two disparate styles struggling to work in concert, Zombie's remake is an ungainly one.

The most rewarding way to read Zombie’s drastically superior Halloween II is as a course correction to its more conventional predecessor. While the 2007 Halloween commits, at least in part, to Carpenter’s winning recipe, II really is its own thing, to an aggressive, even alienating degree. The film is by turns dreamy and almost unthinkably vicious, filled with artsy black and white flashbacks and memorably deranged digressional side characters with names like Coroner Hooks and Uncle Meat. It's a proper swing for the fences, and an authentic nightmare vision in which long-repressed trauma – the kind you don’t often see in horror movies because it’s simply too painful to witness – roils beneath the surface of a grimy, pitiless genre exercise.

Of course, most fans of this franchise have their favorite runner-up Halloween movie. The Halloween II from 1981 – directed by Rick Rosenthal, who went on to helm the far more regrettable, Busta Rhymes-featuring sequel Halloween: Resurrection – is taut and gripping on its own terms, even if it can’t quite measure up to Carpenter’s masterpiece. Halloween III: Season Of The Witch is a kooky, delightfully satirical curio that actually has nothing to do with Michael Myers himself. Even David Gordon Green’s skillful 2018 remake succeeded in bringing the almost supernatural terror of Haddonfield’s most prolific murderer into the present day.

What makes Halloween II superior to all those aforementioned examples is that it’s both a knowing deconstruction of the very idea of what it means to be a Halloween sequel, and it's also the best straight-up example of a Halloween movie since Carpenter’s epochal 70s chiller. Time has been kind to Zombie’s ghoulish triumph: in an era where the post-Get Out wave of social horror has reached nadirs of self-parody and true frights are in short supply, Rob Zombie is starting to look like a bona fide visionary.

It's become fashionable, and in many ways quite tiresome, to suggest that a contemporary work of horror is rooted in psychological trauma. There are countless examples of this from the last decade: The Babadook, Hereditary, and frankly, too many more to name. Zombie’s hellraising carnival barker approach is worlds away from the metaphor-clogged ponderousness of contemporary trauma horror, though Halloween II is no less film-literate than the average A24 shocker.

After an eerie prologue that establishes the spine-chilling, Mario Bava-indebted tone to come, we are brought into an arc that will register as familiar to any true Halloween fan. Laurie Strode (Scout Taylor-Compton) is reeling after her last deadly encounter with the boogeyman who was once referred to as “The Shape.” Zombie kicks things into gear, so to speak, with a harrowing, downright assaultive scene of slaughter that unfolds at a Haddonfield hospital where Laurie is being kept. Following the aftermath of that sequence, the action jumps a year ahead with Michael presumed either missing, or most likely dead (of course, Halloween fans know that things never stay this way for long), and Laurie struggling to live with the painful daily reality of her mental and physical suffering. Malcolm McDowell's Dr. Loomis, meanwhile, is revealed to be a craven opportunist: a human parasite sucking the well of true-crime voyeurism until it's bone-dry by exploiting his assorted encounters with Michael over the years via a new book that he is promoting when the film begins.

Here, the audience is hardly salivating with delight at the prospect of seeing Michael return to Haddonfield. There is a kind of half-serious self-referentiality in certain Halloween movies (David Gordon Green’s among them, as well as 2000’s legacy sequels such as Halloween H20: 20 Years Later) that allows viewers a comfortable buffer between our own experience and the barbarous, perverse bloodshed we’re witnessing. We can digest the violence because we feel at a distance from it. Zombie, for better or worse, offers us no such buffer, and not a shred of distance. He throws us right into the fray of Michael’s butchery without remorse. Deep down, he does not want us to be entertained. He wants us to be repelled. On those grounds, he succeeds with flying colors.

Zombie’s approach allows us to confront the ugly, messy, real-life repercussions of Michael’s legacy of evil by refusing to adorn the resulting carnage with any winking humor, or too much in the way of retro-genre pastiche. In kill scene after kill scene, we see characters who registered as repugnant just moments before their respective brushes with Michael – few horror filmmakers know how to write truly nasty scumball protagonists quite like Rob Zombie – crying for mercy, begging for their lives. The implication seems to be: even the foulest among us are somehow human in their final moments of life. The kills in Halloween II are not fun. They are not supposed to be. The mayhem of this film is deliberately sloppy and cruel. This is not playful, self-aware movie bloodletting. This is a director taking actual chances by attempting to capture something close to the horrifying pointlessness of the real thing.

Zombie's ingenious sequel synthesizes the themes of All-American paranoia and lingering threat that run through Carpenter's classic, and thus spins them into something wholly original. The result is an arresting work of revisionism that clearly springs from one of the 20th century's great, enduring works of horror, and yet, is entirely its own thing. Halloween II is and was a misunderstood masterpiece that was maligned in its time, and has endured as a high point of one of the more significant franchises of all time. Maybe just don't watch it right before bedtime.