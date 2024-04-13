The Big Picture Rob Zombie announces a book on House of 1000 Corpses, sharing rare photos, blueprints, and original script for fans.

The 2003 cult-classic black comedy horror film led to sequels, The Devil's Rejects and 3 From Hell.

All films in the Firefly Trilogy are available for streaming on Prime Video.

American filmmaker and singer Rob Zombie has just announced that a book about his directorial debut House of 1000 Corpses is in the works! 21 years after the release of his cult-classic black comedy horror film, Zombie wants to give the fans an exclusive look into his creative process.

In an Instagram post, Zombie shared the announcement with multiple behind-the-scenes images, letting the fans know what they can expect from the book. The post itself is a slideshow of images and includes photos from Zombie’s personal collection and features stars Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, and Sheri Moon Zombie, taking the fans back to the days of the film’s production in the early 2000s. The caption of the post says:

“This thing is packed with rare photos, blueprints, storyboards, makeup tests, and my original script with all my handwritten notes and sketches. So much stuff for all you Corpse-Heads!”

The photos also included a hand-drawn early sketch of the character who eventually became known as The Professor, portrayed by Jake McKinnon. Better yet — Zombie also shared a couple of shots of Walter Phelan getting into his costume as the murderous Dr. Satan. All of it gives fans a nice sneak peek into what they can expect when the book is released.

‘House of 1000 Corpses’ Book is Being Released in Honor Of the Film’s 21st Anniversary

House of 1000 Corpses made its way to the theaters back in 2003. Inspired by 70s-style horror and camp, the film was the first part of a trilogy that introduced the sadistic Firefly family, who kidnapped and tortured a group of teenagers during Halloween. Haig took on the role of Captain Spaulding, the owner of a gas station and a museum of curiosities who also likes to dress up as a clown.

The film was originally slated for a release with Universal. However, due to its graphic nature, the studio refused to do so and Zombie eventually had to purchase the rights. After yet another rejection by MGM, Zombie finally struck a deal with Lionsgate Entertainment, which released the film after editing out many gory and violent scenes.

House of 1000 Corpses was then followed by two sequels, which were a lot less campy compared to the original. The Devil’s Rejects was released in 2005 and featured Haig, Moseley, and Zombie’s wife, Sheri Moon Zombie reprising their roles as members of the psychopathic Firefly family Captain Spaulding, Otis, and Baby respectively. However, Leslie Easterbrook (Police Academy) replaced Karen Black (You’re a Big Boy Now) as the matriarch, Mama Firefly. The third installment in the franchise is 3 From Hell which takes place ten years after the events of The Devil’s Rejects and stars Moon Zombie, Moseley, and Haig in the lead with Richard Brake playing the role of Winslow Coltrane, Otis’s half-brother.

The official release date for the book is yet to be announced. But while you wait, all three films from the The Firefly Trilogy are available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

