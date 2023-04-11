The introduction to the Firefly family and their murderous, ruthless antics could rival Leatherface’s clan from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974). At least the Fireflys aren’t cannibals, the only positive thing to say about them. In the first film by musician and director Rob Zombie, new horror icons are put on screen in 2003's House of 1000 Corpses. And while he may discredit his debut, it’s a deranged descent in the best way possible. Turn to Channel 68 and watch Dr. Wolfenstein (Gregg Gribs) host a Halloween Eve movie marathon, because that’s the only safe scare you will find along this carnival-from-hell.

‘House of 1000 Corpses’ Puts Out a Dirty Welcome Mat

In an interview with Screenrant, Zombie shared honest thoughts on his debut, calling it, “a calamitous mess” and, “when it came out it seemed like everyone hated it. Now everyone acts like it’s beloved in some way. All I see is flaw, upon flaw, upon flaw...upon flaw.” That’s harsh, maybe not as harsh as seeing the Fireflys terrorize new victims, but House of 1000 Corpses shouldn’t be demoted like this. The movie plays out like a haunted attraction walk-through that turns very real, with no end in sight. There’s even an actual roadside attraction featured in the movie, in the gas station owned by Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig). A group of young adults seek admission, the boyfriends loving the gimmicks and the girlfriends left unamused.

When he isn’t selling fried chicken or ringing up a customer, Spaulding is conductor to the “The Museum of Monsters & Madmen,” a low-budget ride that has to be manually pushed through animatronics of serial killers, known and unknown. Or as Spaulding credits for the latter, “our local heroes.” Talking to AV Club in 2005, Zombie states, “The first film turned out a little wackier and campier than I originally intended. But as we were shooting, that's the tone that it was turning out to be.” The same can’t be said for the next two sequels, The Devil’s Rejects (2005) and 3 From Hell (2019), which went down a gritty and bleak path. While Zombie dismisses it, the so-called “wackier” tone works to the first movie’s benefit.

The sets are extravagant, in color and precise details, thanks to Zombie and art director Michael Krantz. To set the mood, nighttime scenes are lit in blue hues with a rain machine splashing about. Over at the chaotically, messy Firefly home, the dinner table is packed with candles, which can spark someone’s pyrophobia. Then everything goes completely unhinged, as audiences go down a rabbit hole where Denise (Erin Daniels), the last victim, navigates a tunnel of cob-webbed, skull-imbedded walls. Without any warning, she barges into a subterranean lair where the desiccated Dr. Satan (Walter Phelan) has been residing, hooked up to a mechanical apparatus, free to experiment on human subjects. The sets are stylish, as is the editing, split screens and moments that loop back onto itself is just the start.

Why Rob Zombie Shouldn’t Be So Hard On Himself

During a killing or the moments leading up to one, there are crosscuts to either archival footage, character flashbacks, or negative images, each creating a disorienting effect. It happens for a less delirious impact and more for a sudden burst of sadness toward the end. The father of one of the captive young adults notifies the authorities about his missing daughter, leading to a standoff between the cops and the Firefly family. The father is killed, a fleeting, happy memory of his family is the last thought that goes through his mind, depicted as a grainy, home movie. It’s haunting and tragic, a rare burst of sympathy among a runtime full of suffering.

Rainn Wilson slices off and puts on a dummy’s face during CPR training in The Office, which is done for audience laughs. In Zombie’s film debut, Wilson plays Bill, who's killed and has his body undergo a heinous “Fishboy” transformation, the laughs coming from those who maimed him. House of 1000 Corpses isn’t too concerned about the abducted victims though, the movie’s main attraction belongs to the monsters. The soundtrack enhances the danger to these killers. It all begins with a song during the opening credits, from Zombie and named after the movie’s title. “She had a corpse under her bed, she had her fun but now he’s dead,” the vocals let out. “Her mama said, ‘Come feed desire.’ Her brother said, ‘Hey, throw him on the fire!’” It sums up the Firefly family through grim, heavy metal foreshadowing.

Among the cast, Karen Black as Mother Firefly and Bill Moseley as Otis B. Driftwood are two standouts. Mother Firefly would get recast in Devil’s Rejects, so here is Black’s time to shine. That she does, playing the matriarch like a tipsy, horny, Southern belle. She adores her children, whose homicidal urges aren’t flaws to her, they are signs she raised them well. As for Moseley, he’s an absolute menace at any given time, no one forgets how lethal he can be. During the previously mentioned police standoff, Otis holds Deputy Steve (Walton Goggins) at gunpoint in a wide shot. The scene goes nearly silent, and it’s especially agonizing as the added slow-motion stretches out the inevitable bullet Otis will send into the Deputy’s head. Brutal stuff.

While these two characters are frighteningly spectacular, every one of the Firefly members are entirely distinct from one another There’s the towering Tiny (Matthew McGrory), dressed in a turtle-neck sweater, his disfigured face behind a mask. There’s daughter, Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie), a bratty cowgirl who at one point, gets so annoyed at cheerleaders taken hostage, she berates them, “I thought you kids were all about team spirit. I mean, you ain’t done fuck-all to cheer me up since you got here!” Sid Haig’s Captain Spaulding, a grouch with clown makeup, steals the show in his few scenes. Spaulding’s unpredictable attitude ensures no one knows how he will act toward them. He will laugh at armed robbers, before shooting them in the face, many times, then get pissed that the, “motherfucker got blood all over my best clown suit!”

Rob Zombie Has Sympathy For the Devil(s)

During post-production, Zombie faced a series of problems. Universal executives wanted him to trim the violent scenes, the original ending getting lost because of this. What takes over for the theatrical ending is tame compared to what Zombie had filmed. Spaulding drives by and picks her up, only for Otis to pop up from the back seat. None of the captured young adults make it out alive, there is no final survivor, although Denise is so, so close before getting caught. Recently, Zombie revealed an image showing a moment from the original ending. Spaulding picks up Denise, this time in a delivery truck with red lightning in the back area, before a final scare and the realization Denise is done for. The red lighting in particular is perfect with the vibrant, hellish set design that’s come before, so it’s a shame this ending didn’t stick. No matter, Zombie introduced the Firefly family and they didn’t disappear like the lost footage.

Despite the movie’s production finishing in 2000, it wouldn’t be until 2003 it finally released. By then, horror movies were getting extreme. Remakes got launched to top their original, with The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) helming this trend, and the following year, Saw (2004), though not on purpose, starting the torture-porn subgenre. House of 1000 Corpses fulfilled this extreme desire audiences were seemingly anticipating. The opening song hits a chorus like a celebration of what’s to come, “This is the house, come on in! This is the house, built on sin!” Once Denise and her friends get off Spaulding’s murder ride, the show ain’t over yet. Zombie never returned the Firefly clan to a carnival-from-hell environment, leaving behind the "wackier" tone in the two sequels, but this is all something House of 1000 Corpses settles into for a depraved, disturbing experience.