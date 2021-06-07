Musician and filmmaker Rob Zombie has announced on his Instagram that he will be working on a new film adaptation of The Munsters, the classic comedy series that originally aired in the 1960s.

In the post, Zombie said: “Attention Boils and Ghouls! The rumors are true! My next film project will be the one I’ve been chasing for 20 years! THE MUNSTERS! Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress!” The Munsters was an American sitcom that depicted the day-to-day life of a family of benign monsters that aired for 70 episodes, and led to several made-for-TV movies. The series also has had several reimaginings over the years, including The Munsters Today, which premiered in 1988 and ran until 1991.

RELATED: '3 From Hell' Trailer Reveals Rob Zombie's Blood-Soaked Sequel to 'The Devil's Rejects'

This isn’t the first attempt at rebooting the story for a new generation. Way back in 2017, Collider reported that Seth Meyers would be attempting to develop a new series of The Munsters. Prior to that, there was another attempted reboot in 2012 with Bryan Fuller writing and Bryan Singer directing called Mockingbird Lane. While Mockingbird Lane was originally planned as a weekly series, NBC scrapped the idea and instead aired the pilot as a Halloween special, with a cast that included Jerry O’Connell, Portia de Rossi, and Eddie Izzard.

While Zombie has done plenty of horror films, with his most recent film being 2019's 3 From Hell, he's rarely explored comedy beyond morbid humor in films like House of 1000 Corpses. Zombie did, however, directed Werewolf Women of the S.S., one of the fake trailers in Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino's Grindhouse, which mixed comedy with horror. But to see Zombie take on a campy property like The Munsters will probably be unlike anything we've seen from the director before.

As of right now, there is no casting or release information for Zombie's take on The Munsters, but it will be interesting to see what Zombie does with a story that combines horror and comedy.

RELATED: Joe Hill's 'Dracula' Spinoff 'Abraham's Boys' Lands Director Natasha Kermani

Share Share Tweet Email

Disney+ Is Making a New Docuseries That Goes Behind the Scenes of Iconic Theme Park Rides The 10-episode series is narrated by Paget Brewster.

Read Next