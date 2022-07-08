The doors are shuttering on 1313 Mockingbird Lane as filming for Rob Zombie’s The Munsters has officially wrapped. Taking to Instagram to announce the big news, the director shared several behind-the-scenes photos taken during the film’s production. In the first photo, we see Dan Roebuck’s Grandpa Munster in full costume, wearing a sash decorated in pins and posing next to Zombie. The second shot is of Sheri Moon Zombie in a warm looking get up as her character, Lily Munster, with the next image centered on her goofy as ever, on-screen husband, Herman (Jeff Daniel Phillips). The image also displays the vibrant color palette that Zombie used for his adaptation of the classic black and white sitcom, with the family patriarch’s bright green skin beaming as a major eye-catcher. Finally, the photo series closes out on the family-friendly monster’s house - 1313 Mockingbird Lane. The spooky, ivy-covered mansion stands looking dark and dismal, a complete color shift from the monsters who live there.

Filming has been taking place in Budapest over the last few months with Zombie directly thanking the country in his post’s caption. He’s kept the plot surrounding the PG rendition of his film pretty under wraps, but has been very forthcoming with casting announcements and other details. Recently, fans were treated to the film’s first teaser which was a shot-for-shot copy of the original show’s opening credit sequence. While it starts in black and white, the teaser bows out by shifting to a glowing color scheme, displaying the characters in their full cartoonish glory.

The announcement of the wrap leaves two big questions unanswered. While Zombie has been very open about who's playing who, the actors behind the roles of the Munster's son, Eddie, and cousin Marilyn, have yet to be revealed. Both original actors, Butch Patrick and Pat Priest (respectively) have been cast in the feature, with Patrick’s role revealed, but Priest’s kept a secret. While the original Marilyn was portrayed as a young woman, Priest could be playing an older version of her, but it’s unclear. It also still leaves the question open as to who will portray Eddie. As Zombie is creating his own rendition, there’s a chance that Eddie won’t appear in the feature, but that would be a bizarre move for the director who’s brought back countless characters including the one-episode-wonder, Zombo.

With those two questions up in the air, we have just one more: when will the film drop? As of right now, The Munsters has been set for a release date in 2022. The odds are that it’s probably a project that Zombie is hoping to release around Halloween in order to keep up with the theme of things, but he could throw us a curveball. With the film now entering its post-production stages, be sure to stay tuned to Collider for answers to these questions and more. You can check out Zombie's post below.