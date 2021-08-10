Construction on 1313 Mockingbird Lane has begun. Rob Zombie revealed a new photo of the set of The Munsters today via Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into what will soon become his version of the Munster family home. Though the photos give no real glimpse into what the set will actually look like, the director has certainly ramped up the hype for his reimagining of the classic — but unusual — television family.

The photo, a landscape shot of a paved road and the wooden skeleton (no pun intended) of a home, was posted and, captioned, “Mockingbird Lane now has a paved street! Things are moving and grooving.” The photo is as spoiler-free as Zombie can manage, being mostly dirt and construction equipment, with the most excitement being the pavement laid down in front of what will soon become the Munster home.

This is not the first update Zombie has posted about The Munsters’ production — the director has posted numerous photos to Instagram over the course of the film’s production in Budapest. While the home is not yet built, fans can look to the blueprints from 1313 Mockingbird Lane that he posted just last month, which he calls the “most perfect Munsters house since 1964”.

Zombie first announced his Munsters film back in June, reimagining the life of the friendly monsters from Mockingbird Heights. Originally aired from 1964 to 1966 on CBS, the sitcom gained popularity when it went into syndication long after its original run, garnering itself a sequel series that ran from 1988 to 1991. Zombie’s project is the second to reimagine the family’s kooky life, after NBC’s doomed Mockingbird Lane.

The Munsters is set to receive a theatrical release while also streaming on Peacock, though no release date has been announced. Check out Zombie’s post below.

