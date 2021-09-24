Rob Zombie is bringing to life the world of The Munsters and in a new Instagram post, Zombie is giving us a look at his 1313 Mockingbird Lane. Giving us a glimpse into the Budapest set, Zombie posted multiple pictures of the famed house that they are seemingly building completely from scratch to give the film the authentic feel that existed in the show. And from what we can see in his pictures, it does look like a pretty incredible feat to bring the Munsters to life!

What's fascinating with the pictures that Zombie posted is that they are seemingly practical sets. The show was filmed on Universal Studios backlot in California where the front of the houses still remain for fans to see as they drive through. Normally, the exterior might be created with a soundstage or other location serving as the inside but it seems as though Zombie is building all of Mockingbird Lane to give an authentic look at the Munsters' suburban world.

RELATED: Rob Zombie Announces He’s Making ‘The Munsters’ Movie

Writing "It’s a beautiful day in Budapest and good old Mockingbird Lane is coming along perfectly. Who wouldn’t want to live here? ☠️🦇#robzombie #themunsters #1313mockingbirdlane #budapesthungary", Zombie is clearly excited about this project and has continued to give fans updates as the house has progressed.

Sure, we all want to see the Munsters in their full regalia, but there is just something about the dark house in sunny suburbia that means a lot to fans. Having a fan like Zombie behind the film means that we know he's going to take care in bringing the family to life. And with the house being this perfect? We can't wait to see what Zombie has in store for us all. Check out Zombie's update of The Munsters' street below.

KEEP READING: Rob Zombie Gives an Update on His ‘The Munsters’ Movie in New Instagram Post

Share Share Tweet Email

How ‘The Looney Tunes Show’ Allowed Daffy To Evolve As A Character The show has bred new life into the Tunes, specifically Daffy Duck making him more "De-thhh-picable" and relatable.

Read Next