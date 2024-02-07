The Big Picture Lionsgate's romance film Float, based on a Wattpad story, centers on Waverly falling in love with a lifeguard.

The film follows Waverly and Blake's blossoming relationship, despite potential obstacles.

The new clip from Float reveals Blake's past and Waverly's distant relationship with her parents, adding depth to their characters.

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and Lionsgate is kicking things off early with their upcoming romance Float. Based on the Wattpad story by Kate Marchant, Float centers on Waverly, a woman who falls for a small-town lifeguard after nearly drowning. The feature is set to debut this Friday, February 9. It will be released in theaters, On Demand, and on digital platforms. Ahead of Float's release this weekend, Collider is excited to exclusively debut a new clip from the movie.

Float follows Waverly (Andrea Bang), a woman who has her future planned out. At first, she was going to visit her parents in Taipei before heading to a medical residency in Toronto. However, everything changes when she decides to make an impromptu visit to a small Canadian town. While there, she meets Blake (Robbie Amell), a lifeguard who saves her from a near-drowning. So, Blake offers to give Waverly swimming lessons, leading to the pair unexpectedly falling in love. Despite their newfound love, Blake's past and Waverly's upcoming job may keep them apart once the summer ends.

The new clip features Waverly and Blake as they enjoy a walk together. As they talk, it's revealed that Blake just got in some kind of fight with a bunch of teens, one of whom was his younger sister. Through their conversation, we learn that Blake has more traditional dating views and doesn't much care for his sister's boyfriend. He also reveals that he and his sister have been alone for about a decade, as their parents died when they were kids. This prompts Waverly to open up about her parents. Hers are both still alive, but she admits that they aren't an especially close family, even when she was little. She shares a little about how her upbringing was different from what she considers typical, seeming sad that she and her parents aren't closer emotionally.

Who Works on 'Float'?

Close

Float was co-written by Jesse LaVercombe and director Sherren Lee, and adapted from the Wattpad story by Marchant. The feature reunites them with their Code 8 team with Amell, Chris Paré, Jeff Chan, and Matthew Kariatsumari as producers. Shawn Williamson, who previously worked on Upload with Amell, produced, along with Aaron Au (Firefly Lane) and Aron Levitz (After Everything). Additional cast includes Andrew Bachelor (aka King Bach, Family Switch, Vacation Friends) and Michelle Krusiec (They Live in the Grey, A Million Miles Away).

Float releases in theaters, on digital, and On Demand on February 9. Watch the clip in the player above.