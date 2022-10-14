This Friday, the world got a little less bright with the sad news that British actor Robbie Coltrane died at the age of 72. Hollywood was quick to respond to one of its most beloved professionals. Coltrane gained international fame, of course, by playing fan-favorite wizard Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series, a character that served as a father figure of sorts in the early years of the movies’ title character.

Coltrane earned a BAFTA nomination for his performance in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone – one of the few actors in the film series to be nominated. On top of that, Coltrane was nominated five other times for the highest British awards, and he set a record by winning in three consecutive years due to his performance in the British detective series Cracker. He also starred in other high profile movies such as 007’s GoldenEye and Ocean’s Twelve. Coltrane’s final role was as legendary filmmaker Orson Welles in the comedy series Urban Myths, which also featured his former Harry Potter costars Rupert Grint and Sean Biggerstaff.

As expected, the Harry Potter cast took to twitter to express their grief and celebrate the life and work of Coltrane. Across the eight movies, all behind-the-scenes documentaries portrayed the actor as someone his fellow actors greatly appreciated, and that is confirmed by the overwhelming manifestations from Hogwarts alumni who raised their ignited wands today.

Image via MGM

In a statement to Deadline, Potter himself Daniel Radcliffe (who isn't on Twitter) shared his thoughts and memories from the sets. Radcliffe is one of the actors who spent the most time filming with Coltrane, due to their characters' close relationship. Coltrane literally watched Radcliffe grow up as a person and professional. The young British actor wrote:

“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on ‘Prisoner of Azkaban,’ when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

James Phelps, who played one of Potter's most mischievous characters, Fred Weasley, thanked the late star for all of his encouragement as a young actor:

Bonnie Wright, who played the youngest and most precocious Weasley, Ginny, thanked Coltrane "for all the laughter", describing Hagrid as her favorite Harry Potter character:

There was also a lot of love from non-Harry Potter actors. Across his decades-spanning career, Coltrane worked with some of the best actors we've ever seen, especially among his fellow Brits. Stephen Fry remembers being "awe/terror/love struck all at the same time" upon first meeting the star, saying he will be "so dreadfully missed":

Hugh Laurie recounted a fond memory he shared with Coltrane, of the times they shared on journeys where he said "I don’t think I’ve ever laughed or learned so much in my life":

Collider sends its condolences to Coltrane's friends and family.