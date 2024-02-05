The Big Picture Code 8 Part II will help expand the audience for the first movie, as some viewers may watch the sequel first and then go back to watch the original.

Stephen Amell is already thinking about a potential third installment to the Code 8 franchise, as he wants to delve deeper into the world of Lincoln City and explore the hierarchy beyond the street level.

Code 8 Part II premieres on Netflix on February 28, 2024, giving fans the opportunity to continue following the story in this sci-fi action film.

In 2019, the sci-fi feature Code 8 debuted, starring cousins Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell. The movie had a long road, going from a short to a crowdfunded indie that would eventually find a bigger audience thanks to Netflix. Written by Jeff Chan and Chris Paré, and directed by Chan, Code 8 is set in a society where 4% of the population has powers but is pushed aside. It primarily centers on Connor (Robbie Amell), who teams up with a criminal named Garrett (Stephen Amell) for extra cash. The sequel, Code 8 Part II, releases later this month on February 28, set about five years later. During FanExpo's annual MegaCon Orlando, Chan and the Amells had the chance to preview the sequel to fans.

During the panel, the Amells and Chan spoke with Collider's Maggie Lovitt, discussing a little more about what to expect. They also spoke about their experience working with Netflix and how they helped both Code 8 features. With Code 8 Part II gaining the opportunity to debut on the streamer, Robbie thinks it will keep an audience growing not just for the upcoming installment, but also for the first movie. Adding to a comment Chan made about Code 8 Part II being its own story, Robbie said that the sequel will give those who happen to watch it first the push to go back and watch Code 8.

"I think a lot of people have seen Part 1 and will watch Part 2, and that's great. Like Jeff said, it will add to it. But I actually think there's going to be a handful of people who watch Part 2 and go back to Part 1 because they didn't know it existed. Netflix is a much bigger platform than it was when Part 1 came out, and Part 1 was a little indie movie that popped, luckily for us. But I actually think there's gonna be some people that watch it in reverse, and it's not going to be — I wouldn't recommend watching it that way, but I also think it's going to be interesting for people to see it that way."

Stephen Amell Wants 'Code 8 Part 3'

Code 8 Part II has yet to be released, but Stephen Amell is already thinking of the Code 8 franchise's future. When asked about a potential third installment to the series, Amell shared how he thinks Part II sets up a threequel, and how it could further expand what audiences already know about the Code 8 universe. He touched on how he wants to know more about Lincoln City in general, speaking on how a third movie could delve deeper into how the city functions beyond a "street level."

"When I saw the finished cut of it, a few months ago now, it gets to the end, I watch the final scene, [and] I want to know more. I want to know more about Lincoln City. I want to know more about the powers that we have in the city. We are still very much at the street level of Lincoln City and obviously there has to be a hierarchy up there. So, I think that we tell a compelling story. You do learn more about Robbie’s character and my character and the power population, but it just still very much feels like it's scratching the surface."

Code 8 Part II premieres February 28 on Netflix. You can watch Code 8 on the streamer right now.

Code 8: Part II Follows a girl fighting to get justice for her slain brother by corrupt police officers. She enlists the help of an ex-con and his former partner, they face a highly regarded and well protected police sergeant who doesn't want to be. Release Date February 28, 2024 Director Jeff Chan Cast Robbie Amell , Stephen Amell , Jean Yoon , Aaron Abrams Runtime 100 minutes Writers Chris Pare , Jeff Chan , Sherren Lee , Jesse LaVercombe , Colin Chichakly Where to watch Netflix

