The second renaissance of Robbie Williams is upon us, with the recent release of the musical biopic Better Man, starring a CGI chimpanzee as the beloved Take That singer. The film shares a director with the critically acclaimed musical The Greatest Showman, and its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival was positively received by critics, though its box office performance has been underwhelming. Williams underwent a turbulent personal journey to fame in the '90s and early aughts, cheerfully documented by the UK tabloids of the era, but it appears the release of Better Man has many Americans admitting they aren't familiar with the British pop icon — and Bravo daddy Andy Cohen has a quick fix for that.

Williams recently appeared on Cohen's talk show Watch What Happens Live to promote the biopic, and his wife, actress Ayda Field, joined them on-stage as the bartender for the evening. Cohen was not subtle in his pleas to have Field join the luxurious ladies on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, making a convincing case for why the actress would be fit for the hit Bravo series. Though it is obvious the answer in the past has been a firm "no," the couple seemed to drop hints during their appearance on the talk show that they could join the cast in the future.

The Fabulous Couple Would Be Perfect for 'RHOBH'

During Williams' appearance on WWHL, Cohen was earnest about his efforts to have Field join RHOBH, admitting the production had been contacting her for the last five years about joining the cast. Her grinning husband did not lose a moment before encouraging the crowd to join him in repeatedly chanting for her to "do it." The actress, an alum of Days of Our Lives, lives with her husband and four children in the chic neighborhood of Mulholland Estates in Beverly Hills. They were even one-time neighbors to reality TV maven and Bravo darling Lisa Vanderpump, with Field jesting that they "got jiggy with Jiggy," referencing Vanderpump's beloved canine companion from her time on RHOBH.

Williams and Field have a playful dynamic, as they easily tease one another about their spray tans and dental work. When Cohen joked with Field that they would keep on asking for her to join the cast, she cheerily pointed to her husband, saying they would have to first get him on board. Cohen teased her that she was worried if she joined the series that Williams would become "too involved" with the drama. Fields immediately concurred, admitting Williams would be "the House Husband of Beverly Hills." After the singer's informed Bravo-related answers during his time on WWHL, it is clear what an excellent casting decision this would be.

