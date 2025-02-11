Better Man, the epic Robbie Williams musical biopic, arrives on digital today and it's getting a second chance to entertain you. Directed by Michael Gracey, Better Man chronicles the incredible highs and devastating lows of Robbie Williams’ career, from his early days as the youngest member of Take That to his record-breaking achievements as a solo artist, and we loved the movie, so to mark the release on digital, Collider is thrilled to exclusively reveal a special look at some of the behind the scenes special features on the home release.

In our exclusive sneak peek at the film, we see Williams and Gracey discussing how they first met and connected, explaining the story of how Williams had assisted Gracey with recruiting Hugh Jackman for The Greatest Showman. The pair soon became friends after this, and Williams began sending stories from his career to Gracey, who felt that it was important for Williams to document these stories "while he still remembered them." It also transitions to an explanation of why the film ends with an emotional speech from Williams in the movie, as he pays tribute to his grandmother, who made him feel safe as a child. It's a wonderful crescendo to a movie that is equal parts uplifting as it is bonkers, in the best way. Alongside Williams voicing his animated self, Jonno Davies does the motion capture, while Steve Pemberton plays Robbie’s father, Peter, and Alison Steadman is his grandmother, Betty.

Just How Good Is 'Better Man'?

Better Man has already found a devoted following among critics and music lovers, with many praising its ambitious storytelling, bold visuals, and electrifying musical sequences, and it has an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive audience score of 90%. Collider's Matthew Donato was a fan of the movie and praised Gracey's take on Williams' story.

Robbie Williams capitalizes on a concept no musician can duplicate and chooses the correct collaborator in Gracey. Entertainment is never that of gazing at a freakshow — Chimp Williams isn't some mascot or heckle-worthy hail mary. Gracey sustains an unhinged authenticity about Better Man, which is a testament to the dominating story that makes us care less about the absurdity of Robbie Williams as a monkey with the rawest, snowiest nose in the UK. The performances and song interludes are enough to sell Better Man as a must-see example of how to spice up your personal history with unforeseen ambitions.

Better Man is available now on digital platforms, with its 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray release arriving on May 13. Stay tuned to Collider for more exclusive updates.