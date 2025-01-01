Sometimes when you're making a film, particularly one about your own life, it's just as big a challenge to figure out what shouldn't be in the movie as much as what should, and that's exactly what happened for the entertaining and bombastic new movie, Better Man. In an exclusive interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff for Collider Forces, pop legend Robbie Williams opened up about his creative process for Better Man, the musical biopic chronicling his life, and revealed a fascinating behind-the-scenes story about his approach to the film’s soundtrack. As it turns out, even global superstars like Williams sometimes need a reality check.

Better Man chronicles the life of Williams, who has been a pop idol and icon in the United Kingdom for around 30 years now. It follows his early days as a member of the boyband Take That to his rise as a solo superstar, and also explores the darker aspects of Williams’ life, including his struggles with mental health, addiction, and fame. Oh, and he's also portrayed as a CGI chimpanzee in the movie.

Discussing his involvement in shaping the music for the film, Williams shared that he initially pushed for certain songs to be included — only to later realise they didn’t fit the tone of the movie. Williams recalled making the mistake, referencing his work putting together the soundtrack with director Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman). He told Collider:

"I was sending these songs over that I’m like, ‘That’s a banger. That’s a banger. You are wrong,’. And I’d heard this story about ‘Lose Yourself’ in 8 Mile and how the director had sent that back, and Eminem was right. And I’m like, ‘I’m Eminem in this moment. That one’s the song, and you are wrong.’"

Robbie Williams Realized the Music Needed More of a Delicate Touch

However, as Williams eventually discovered, Gracey’s vision for Better Man required a more delicate touch. "Then I saw the finished version, and I was like, ‘I totally get why those songs weren’t the ones chosen, and I totally get what you need there.’ What I was sending wasn’t a cuddle. What I was sending wasn’t soothing. What I was sending wasn’t healing," he admitted.

Williams ultimately found the right musical balance with the help of songwriter and producer Freddy Wexler. Reflecting on the collaboration, Williams expressed gratitude for the learning experience, saying, "Then we delivered, thank God. Me and a wonderful songwriter and producer called Freddy Wexler. Incredibly talented. Namaste. Love him."

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Better Man.

Your changes have been saved 7 10 Better Man Directed by Michael Gracey, Better Man explores the life and career of singer Robbie Williams through his own eyes. Release Date December 25, 2024 Director Michael Gracey Cast robbie williams , Jonno Davies , Steve Pemberton , Alison Steadman , Damon Herriman , Anthony Hayes , Kate Mulvany Main Genre Biography Writers Michael Gracey , Oliver Cole , Simon Gleeson

Get tickets