Netflix has joined the production on a documentary series about British pop singer Robbie Williams titled A Better Man. Described as a satirical musical, the series will see the singer navigating his career spanning over three decades, as well as reinterpret and recontextualize some of his songs.

Directed by The Greatest Showman helmer Michael Gracey along with Joe Pearlman (Bros: After the Screaming Stops), the documentary has been in production since 2021. Along with Williams, the feature will also see English star Jonno Davies (Hunters) will play a younger version of the pop star. Shot completely in Australia, the multipart series promises to be an “unfiltered, in-depth examination of a global icon and natural-born entertainer” and will see him “navigate the highs and lows of being in the limelight for more than 30 years.”

William started his career at the young age of 16 years old in the 1990s with the musical group Take That, with the likes of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen, and Jason Orange, and spiraled to fame with hit numbers like "Could It Be Magic" and "I Found Heaven", among others. Like many stars of his time, he too struggled with substance and alcohol abuse that brought on public scrutiny. His solo career began in 1996 with a cover of George Michael's "Freedom," which quickly escalated to number two on the UK Singles Charts. He’s been unstoppable ever since, with numerous hits to his name and a record eighteen Brit Awards, winning Best British Male Artist four times, and being inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame, among other milestones. He is among one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold over 75 million records worldwide. A few artists have had an impact like Williams on pop culture and music.

A Better Man will touch upon the singer navigating addiction, recovery, and media scrutiny throughout his career, as well as professional breakups and heartaches, and their impact on his mental health. The documentary series will feature twenty-five years' worth of unseen footage, and per Netflix, the documentary series will provide a “no-holds-barred look that will reveal a more nuanced and multifaceted Williams.” Oscar-winning Amy director Asif Kapadia will serve as executive producer alongside Dominic Crossley-Holland. The latter previously worked on features like All Watched Over by Machines of Loving Grace and The Love of Money among others.

No release date has been set for A Better Man by the streamer.