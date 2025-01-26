Michael Gracey’s film Better Man captures Robbie Williams’ music and personal struggles beautifully and with a praiseworthy vulnerability. But it also leaves the viewer wanting more. If you left the theatre eager to see what these concerts, music videos, and life moments looked like with the actual man and not a CGI monkey, the Netflix docuseries titled simply Robbie Williams is the perfect way to scratch that itch.

In the 2023 series, Williams looks back on the early years of his career. He watches and reacts to footage of moments that are a blur to him because of the passage of time and his past struggles with addiction. Over four episodes, Robbie Williams covers subjects like Williams' rivalry with Gary Barlow, his partnership with Guy Chambers, and his performance at the Knebworth Festival, which served as the climax of Better Man. After the often heightened and abstract film Better Man, this docuseries allows viewers to dig more into the real story and in the best way.

‘Robbie Williams’ Is an Intimate Portrait of the Singer’s Struggles