Robert Altman was one of the defining New Hollywood directors. He approached his stories with a subversive and satirical eye, resulting in projects like the war comedy M*A*S*H, the revisionist Western McCabe and Mrs. Miller, and the groundbreaking neo-noir The Long Goodbye. He was also adept at managing ensemble casts and his movies tend to feature several overlapping storylines, sometimes even dozens.

Even when exploring dark terrain, Altman's work is animated by a sense of humor. He had a naturalistic and improvisational style, frequently giving his stars free rein to innovate and explore their characters. Frequent collaborator Tim Robbins described Altman's sets as "a sweet anarchy that many of us hadn't felt since the schoolyard, unleashed by Bob's wild heart". "Sweet anarchy" is a great descriptor of Altman's filmography. From Hollywood satire to period pieces, novelistic dramas to character-driven crime films, here are the director's ten best movies, ranked.

10 'A Prairie Home Companion' (2006)

Starring: Meryl Streep, Lily Tomlin, Kevin Kline, Woody Harrelson

"Why do we work so hard to get what we don't even want?" Set in the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul, Minnesota, A Prairie Home Companion unfolds behind the scenes of the long-running program hosted by Garrison Keillor, played by himself. As the show faces its last curtain call due to corporate decisions, the cast of quirky characters—including singing sisters Yolanda (Meryl Streep) and Rhonda Johnson (Lily Tomlin), cowboy duo Dusty (Woody Harrelson) and Lefty (John C.Reilly), and the enigmatic Dangerous Woman (Virginia Madsen)—navigate their personal dramas and professional farewells.

The movie has been described as Nashville meets A Mighty Wind, and that's about right. It's one of Altman's breezier and more lighthearted efforts, but it plays to his strengths for handling ensemble casts and zany characters. The movie trades heavily in nostalgia and approaches its material with a lot of affection. While not groundbreaking or ambitious, A Prairie Home Companion packs more than enough heart to warrant a viewing.

9 'Thieves Like Us' (1974)

Starring: Keith Carradine, Shelley Duvall, John Schuck, Bert Remsen

"I shoulda robbed people with my brain instead of a gun." Thieves Like Us is a crime drama set in the Great Depression, focusing on three escaped convicts—Bowie (Keith Carradine), Chicamaw (John Schuck), and T-Dub (Bert Remsen)—who embark on a spree of bank robberies across Mississippi. Bowie, the youngest of the trio, falls in love with Keechie (Shelley Duvall), a kind-hearted young woman, and dreams of leaving his criminal past behind.

By turns bleak and tender, Thieves Like Us becomes not just a study of these desperate characters but a snapshot of that entire era. It's one of Altman's less-appreciated works these days and deserves to reach more viewers. The plot is akin to Bonnie & Clyde, but it stands apart from most '70s crime movies with its slow pace, naturalistic dialogue, and focus on mood and character over action. Altman is helped in this by regulars Carradine and Duvall, who bring their A-game.

8 'Gosford Park' (2001)

Starring: Maggie Smith, Helen Mirren, Clive Owen, Michael Gambon

"You Brits really don't have a sense of humor, do you?" Altman channels Agatha Christie and Jean Renoir in this murder mystery set in an English country estate during the 1930s. The story begins during a weekend shooting party hosted by Sir William McCordle (Michael Gambon) and his wife, Lady Sylvia (Kristin Scott Thomas). However, tensions simmer beneath the surface, both between the guests and their servants and within families. When Sir William is found murdered, everyone becomes a suspect.

Like Downton Abbey (which was heavily inspired by Gosford Park), this film mines class tensions for drama. Beyond that, it boasts an intricate, juicy plot, a snappy script courtesy of Julian Fellowes, well-realized period details, and charming performances from a host of British luminaries (everyone from Emily Watson to Charles Dance shows up). For these reasons, it was one of the most successful works from Altman's later period, grossing $87m and nabbing seven Oscar nominations.

7 'M*A*S*H' (1970)

Starring: Donald Sutherland, Elliott Gould, Tom Skerritt, Sally Kellerman

"I got a twix about you." Before the long-running TV show, there was this darkly comic film. Set during the Korean War, M*A*S*H' depicts the antics of the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital. At the heart of the story are surgeons Hawkeye Pierce (Donald Sutherland) and Trapper John McIntyre (Elliott Gould). Their rebellious behavior, including practical jokes and insubordination, often puts them at odds with the military authorities.

Although the setting is Korea, the target of M*A*S*H's satire is the then-unfolding Vietnam War. The movie pokes at the absurdities of war with irreverence and wit, while staying fun and enjoyable. This is a tricky balance to get right. The movie was certainly bold for its day, reveling in its mean-edged humor and mocking seemingly every cherished belief. It even openly ridicules belief in God, something almost unheard of in mainstream movies at the time). This recipe resonated with audiences. M*A*S*H was the biggest commercial hit of Altman's career and it remains one of his most iconic projects.

6 'The Long Goodbye' (1973)

Starring: Elliott Gould, Nina Van Pallandt, Sterling Hayden, Mark Rydell

"That's you, Marlowe. You'll never learn, you're a born loser." A seminal "stoner noir", The Long Goodbye is Altman's reimagining of Raymond Chandler's iconic detective Philip Marlowe. Marlow (Elliot Gould) is a laid-back slob of a private eye who becomes entangled in a web of deception and murder. When his friend Terry Lennox (Jim Bouton) asks for a late-night ride to Mexico, Marlowe agrees, only to be later accused of aiding a fugitive when Terry's wife is found dead.

Here, Altman subverts traditional noir tropes, infusing the film with a sense of disillusionment and ambiguity. He depicts Marlowe as a mumbling burnout, noble yet disheveled. Plus, he focuses on the mundane aspects of his existence, most notably in a ten-minute sequence about the detective going to buy food for this cast. In other words, Altman cracked open the genre and found new possibilities within it. In the process, he tapped into the zeitgeist, too, capturing the decade's rising malaise. The film's DNA lives on in movies like Inherent Vice and Under the Silver Lake.

The Long Goodbye Cast Elliott Gould , Sterling Hayden , Mark Rydell , David Arkin Runtime 112 minutes

5 'The Player' (1992)

Starring: Tim Robbins, Greta Scacchi, Fred Ward, Whoopi Goldberg

"Suspense, laughter, violence. Hope, heart, nudity, sex. Happy endings." Where M*A*S*H skewered the Vietnam War, The Player sets its satirical sights on Hollywood. Tim Robbins leads the cast as Griffin Mill, a studio executive plagued by anonymous death threats from a disgruntled screenwriter whose pitch he rejected. As he tries to identify his tormentor, Mill becomes embroiled in a series of events that lead to murder and cover-up. His wacky misadventure becomes a commentary on the soullessness of commercial filmmaking.

Altman gets meta here, drawing on his own none-too-pleasant experiences in show business. The Player is thoroughly postmodern, gleefully smashing the boundary between fact and fiction by placing made-up characters alongside real celebrities playing themselves. It makes for a masterful fusion of suspense and comedy. It's also technically ambitious, with Altman frequently breaking storytelling rules and flexing his cinematic muscles. A great example is the movie's opening shot, an elaborate eight-minute-long take, which Altman makes look easy.

The Player (1992) A Hollywood studio executive is being sent death threats by a writer whose script he rejected, but which one? Cast Tim Robbins , Greta Scacchi , Fred Ward , Whoopi Goldberg , Peter Gallagher , Brion James , Cynthia Stevenson Runtime 124 minutes

4 'McCabe and Mrs. Miller' (1971)

Starring: Warren Beatty, Julie Christie, Rene Auberjonois, Hugh Millais

"You'll have to forgive me, my kitchen ain't in operation yet." McCabe and Mrs. Miller is a trailblazing revisionist Western that gave the storied genre a grittier and more realistic treatment. It centers on John McCabe (Warren Beatty), a charismatic but somewhat inept gambler who arrives in a remote town to establish a brothel. He partners with the shrewd Constance Miller (Julie Christie), but their success attracts the attention of a powerful mining company intent on taking over the town.

The resulting movie deconstructs Western mythology, replacing the genre's gun-toting heroes and romanticized vision of the Old West with aimless, drug-abusing characters and the harsh realities of frontier life. However, it comments on the present as well as the past, with the mining company serving as a metaphor for growing corporate power in the late 20th century. These themes never overwhelm the story, however. In this regard, McCabe and Mrs. Miller broke the ground on which the decade's finest Westerns would be built.

McCabe & Mrs. Miller A gambler and a prostitute become business partners in a remote Old West mining town, and their enterprise thrives until a large corporation arrives on the scene. Cast Warren Beatty , Julie Christie , Rene Auberjonois , William Devane Runtime 120 minutes

3 'Short Cuts' (1993)

Starring: Julianne Moore, Tim Robbins, Robert Downey Jr., Jack Lemmon