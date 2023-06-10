It's a rarity in Hollywood that a director will be honest about borrowing stylistic devices from another filmmaker. But unlike most in the business, Paul Thomas Anderson and Robert Altman had a uniquely different kind of relationship. And when Anderson came out and admitted that he had been "ripping off Altman for years" it was a testament to his respect for Altman and his iconic films, including The Player, M.A.S.H., and Nashville. The two had such a level of mutual respect and a similar approach to making movies that in 2006 when Altman was battling illness during the making of his final film, A Prairie Home Companion, he tabbed Anderson to be the stand-in director should Altman's health require him to step aside from the project. That's right, Paul Thomas Anderson came very close to directing a Robert Altman film, and considering that Altman would, unfortunately, pass away just months after the completion of the project, he came much closer than he may have anticipated.

"Good Disintegration" Was Altman's Style

The Kansas City-born Altman paid his dues directing television for over a decade before his breakout masterpiece that told the story of a triage military hospital during the Korean War. When M.A.S.H. hit theaters in 1970, Altman was already a 44-year-old director with a long resumé in the business. During the years of honing his craft on the small screen, he made his specific style of shooting movies so unique and made himself a groundbreaking iconoclast. And his fingerprints are all over the work of his protégé, Paul Thomas Anderson, in most of his films. Notably, Boogie Nights and Magnolia just before the turn of the millennium, and use what Altman would call, "Good disintegration!" An odd compliment that he would bark out to his casts after allowing them to guide the scene as much as he guided the ensemble casts, but is the best description of Altman's legacy, and what Anderson has used with tremendous aplomb both during and after his mentor's lifetime. He's done it so well, he has been nominated for an Academy Award on five separate occasions. Anderson dedicated his Oscar-nominated film There Will Be Blood to Altman (ironically, one of his least Altman-esque movies) in 2007.

What is "Good Disintegration" and How Does Anderson Use It?

"Good disintegration" is how Altman described the controlled chaos he captured by letting go of a rehearsed scene and rebuilding it organically letting the camera follow a single character for an inordinate amount of time before seamlessly spilling into the next scene without a cut with loose dialogue beautifully bleeding into and all over itself. It is like a choreographed ballet on film, and if you've seen M.A.S.H., The Long Goodbye, Short Cuts, or The Player, Altman uses it along with a wide frame that slowly zooms closer and closer to build the intensity as his signature stylistic devices. Anderson, in Boogie Nights, does the same thing as we follow characters throughout Jack Horner's (Burt Reynolds) San Fernando Valley ranch house where scenes are constantly segueing into the next as Anderson drops away from one character and picks up on another set of characters engaged in a completely different conversation. It's a thing of beauty when it is done right, and Altman and Anderson are the very best at it. Anderson was drawn to it and has never made any bones about how and why he decided to implement the "Good disintegration" technique into the lion's share of his work. He borrowed it directly from Altman. His admiration for Altman is what led to the two almost co-directing A Prairie Home Companion. The scene set to Aimee Mann's "Wise Up" in 1999's Magnolia could have easily been viewed as a requiem to Altman had it not come just a few years before the legendary director passed away.

What Is the Story Behind 'Prairie Home Companion'?

A Prairie Home Companion is the fictional account of a long-running public radio variety show starring a terrific ensemble cast including Meryl Streep, Kevin Kline, Anderson's muse John C. Reilly (Boogie Nights, Hard Eight, among others), and a longtime Altman collaborator Lily Tomlin (The Player, Nashville). It is Altman's swan song and a beautifully blended tapestry of all of his trademarks and fitting as a story of a radio performance art form nearing its end. But by the time Altman was set to direct his final film in 2005, he was 80 years old, and his health was failing. He had undergone a heart transplant procedure 11 years prior, so his health issues were not unexpected and the fact that he was still contributing fresh ideas on film is remarkable in and of itself. Altman would later be diagnosed with cancer. He was open about why his friend Paul Thomas Anderson sat next to him every day on the shoot, telling Entertainment Weekly,” I have to have a standby because I’m so old, and they wouldn’t insure me." He continued “I don’t know that I have the energy or the longevity to do anymore." So who better to finish an Altman film should the need arise than the one who admired and replicated his work the most in Paul Thomas Anderson? It would have been a perfect fit. Fortunately, Altman stayed on long enough to finish A Prairie Home Companion but died less than a year after its completion.

Anderson Pays Homage to His Hero

In April 2006, just a few months before Altman died from complications from cancer, P.T. Anderson collaborated with editor David Thompson to bring a series of great interviews with Altman in his book Altman on Altman. Among the wealth of topics discussed in the books is his days directing television shows like Alfred Hitchcock Presents and Bonanza, his breakout success directing M.A.S.H. including how he was lucky to get the project as some dozen or more options before him were either not available or uninterested in what would be his huge transition into a film career that broke the mold. It is very clear that these two men, though from different generations, had a unique and beautiful relationship that was borne out of a love for cinema, which eventually became a warm association (and an insurance policy) beyond the entertainment industry. So when Paul Thomas Anderson says, “If people want to call me Little Bobbie Altman, then I have no problem with that at all.” he truly means it.