The ending of A Man Escaped is revealed in the title. The film is a prison break drama, and yet, the viewer knows going in that “a man escaped.” If this is any indication, it’s the work of a filmmaker without regard for convention. That filmmaker is Robert Bresson, whose films are so unique they’re often considered to be without precedent. He devised his own personal style for his own personal reasons, and 1956’s A Man Escaped dives deeper into this style than any of his work prior. Bresson considered himself an ascetic, and he may well have been the father of the minimal film. While Hollywood seems to always strive to show more, the French director made an effort to show less. A Man Escaped is painstakingly sparing in terms of narrative, visuals, and acting, but manages to tell a powerful, tense story in the way it’s all cut together.

Bresson’s films look and feel so different from standard narrative films because he rejected anything that he considered too reliant on other mediums of art. It was his goal to develop a version of cinema that stood alone, without the exaggerated acting of theatre, the self-consciously “pretty” visuals of painting, the heavy plotting of literature, or the manipulation of a constant musical score. One thing he did consider native to cinema was editing. The ability to cut from one subject to another, constructing a flow of meaning and emotion through a carefully chosen stream of images, isn’t really possible in any medium but film. So in Bresson’s films, each element save for the editing is diminished. No single aspect onscreen is allowed to overwhelm the whole, and a work’s power comes only from the interplay of images and sounds, as they are pieced together in the edit at large.

So, how does this come off in A Man Escaped? The narrative itself is very simple, based around a single goal. It follows Fontaine, a French man imprisoned by the Nazis during World War II, as he slowly and methodically plans and enacts his escape. This isn’t overly dramatized. There are no extreme ups and downs. It’s presented as fact, with an opening title indicating that it’s based on true events (namely the escape of French resistance fighter André Devigny, but also Bresson’s own experiences as a POW in WWII), and the only dramatic tension is that which arises naturally from the scenes it depicts—without stylistic heightening. The characters in Bresson’s films have no psychology or backstory. All the viewer knows about them is what can be gathered from their behavior, and Fontaine reveals himself as a deeply determined man, unshaken by the hopelessness that surrounds him. He is portrayed by François Leterrier, a nonactor who illustrates Bresson’s approach to acting as good as anyone in his films. Bresson often used nonactors, and referred to them as “models.” With a disdain for overbearing theatrics, the director attempted to suppress any emotion from his actors’ faces and voices. In many cases, he would require take after take until the actor would be too exhausted to deliver anything other than a direct line reading. Fontaine generally glares around his prison cell with little to no expression, and his speech to fellow inmates drones in a lifeless monotone.

The cinematography for the film, typical to Bresson’s work, is just as flat. He films his subjects directly, without any stylized lighting. Camera movements are slight, and only function to follow the actions of characters. There are no grand establishing shots of the prison, or sweeping glimpses at the affairs of other inmates. Things are kept very intimate to the personal experience of Fontaine, with the film dominated by close-ups of his face and hands, as well as shots from his point of view. In the same vein, there’s very little music in the film. It serves to set the mood during the opening credits and as a bridge between scenes, but never as a guiding force during the action itself. The sounds, though minimal, are often evocative of things left unseen. A passing train is heard constantly from Fontaine’s cell, but isn’t shown even once.

All of this restraint leads to the narrative being shaped largely by the editing. Each shot essentially boils its subject down to an abstraction, devoid of meaning on its own, but forged into the essence of action through juxtaposition with subsequent shots. This is well exemplified by the film’s opening scene. Fontaine is being hauled away in the back of a police car, when he decides to try and jump out the side door. His choice to flee the vehicle and the inner tension that this incites are communicated entirely through the cutting. One shot is of his face, looking blankly up toward the driver of the car. Another shot is his perspective of the driver, who is too distracted by the road ahead to take notice of anything Fontaine could be doing. A third shot is a close-up of Fontaine’s hand, inching ever so carefully toward the handle of his door. These shots don’t express anything on their own, and no music or style leads the viewer into feeling Fontaine’s tension superficially, but Bresson cuts back and forth between the three angles repeatedly until the character’s intentions and anxiety are apparent. When Fontaine makes his move, the attentive viewer fully expects it, having made the proper connections from shot to shot in order to enter the protagonist’s tense headspace. This technique is used throughout the film, and helps the viewer into Fontaine’s struggle, if they’re willing to make that leap.

The technique has a name—the Kuleshov effect. Coined in the silent era by Lev Kuleshov, it refers to the way in which multiple images, unassuming on their own, can be granted a charge when colliding with one another through editing. This technique is often applied to montage theory, but A Man Escaped contains no montages. Montages construct scenes through cutting while also instructing the viewer how to feel about what they are seeing through extreme flourishes of music and style. When Bresson employs the Kuleshov technique detached from any heightened stylization, the viewer isn’t led along through the film by manipulation, but is instead given the responsibility to instill the images with a sense of meaning themselves, as determined by each shot’s placement in relation to the others. Though requiring more out of the viewer, this arguably creates something of a greater enduring power in Fontaine’s journey to freedom than would otherwise be the case in a traditionally manipulative film. Without being made to feel for him superficially, the viewer must rise to empathize with his situation on their own, given only the necessary narrative information by the edit. For those viewers able to achieve this, the film can reach almost spiritual heights.

A Man Escaped is a profoundly spiritual film, and this serves to explain why Bresson spoils its ending in the title. A subtitle for the film is The Wind Blows Where it Wishes, and as this would suggest, the film deals with predestination. Moments of grace permeate the film, with materials necessary to Fontaine’s escape seemingly falling into his lap by pure chance. The sense arises that he was always meant to escape, and as he occasionally sinks into despair, his faith in this idea is challenged alongside that of the audience. The austere style refuses any easy sense of security, and the editing, while guiding the audience through abstractions, leaves how the story is approached on an emotional level entirely up to the viewer. In effect, the filmmaking tests the viewer’s faith in Fontaine to carry out the escape. Bresson is often considered the most spiritual of all filmmakers, and A Man Escaped, its exhilaratingly tense and powerful story aside, is ultimately a test of faith.

