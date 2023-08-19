The Big Picture Robert Bresson prioritized visuals over music in his films, believing that music could distract from the realism he sought to portray.

In a vintage interview with François-Régis Bastide, director Robert Bresson expressed his fondness for eschewing non-diegetic music whenever possible in his movies. Bresson found it strange to watch movies where "we’re in the middle of the countryside" yet there is a booming orchestra on the soundtrack. Later on in the same interview, Bastide refers to an earlier quote from Bresson where he complained that “the number of films that are patched up with music! People flood a film with music. They are preventing us from seeing that there is nothing in those image.” For this iconic filmmaker (whose only rivaled by the likes of Jean-Luc Godard and Agnes Varda in terms of notable French auteurs), cinema is a visual medium first and foremost. Images must carry the day, not music. The priorities of this artist are laid bare in these comments for all to see and come to life throughout his filmography, most exquisitely in his masterpiece, Mouchette.

Of course, one doesn’t need to even read the aforementioned interview to realize that Bresson is fond of letting evocative images speak for themselves. Many of his most acclaimed works, like A Man Escaped and Au Hasard Balthazar, relied on stripped-down filmmaking techniques that were visual-oriented. Through these films, one sees another reason for Bresson’s aversion to traditional film music: realism. The works of Robert Bresson toss an unflinching eye toward the brutalities of the world and aim to remind audiences of the horrors occurring in everyday society. Scores that provide orchestras “in the middle of the countryside” would disrupt Bresson’s vision of reality, which is defined by patches of silence. This style of realism informed by a sparse soundtrack is especially apparent in Bresson’s 1967 feature Mouchette, which regularly eschews dialogue and embraces silence to capture a truly miserable state of existence.

How Does Silence Manifest in ‘Mouchette’?

Mouchette focuses on a teenager named Mouchette (Nadine Nortier) whose life is solely defined by misery. She lives with a bedridden mom (Marie Cardinal) who is always at death's door while her father (Paul Hebert) has nothing but physical violence and derogatory remarks for his child. At school, Mouchette is tormented by teachers and students alike, with the youngster reacting to this social isolation by lashing out at her classmates. Bresson's screenplay, adapted from a 1937 novel by Georges Bernanos, doesn’t skimp out on accentuating the kind of relentless torment Mouchette deals with on a daily basis. That’s not surprising given that this is a movie from the filmmaker responsible for the devastating final shot of Au Hasard Balthazar.

What’s especially interesting, though, is how much of Mouchette is silent. Around 20 minutes into the feature, one begins to realize how much the film is forgoing traditional dialogue. It’s not a silent movie, given that we hear crackling fires, the puttering of tractors, noises from jubilant schoolchildren, and other entities in the background. However, the lead characters in the foreground are often totally silent. Mouchette just walks to and fro from one traumatic experience, only speaking when a teacher calls on her or her dad barks a question at his child. Even when she throws pebbles at classmates she envies, she does so without a murmur. The world has told her to remain quiet and accept her suffering. Mouchette’s been worn down enough to just comply.

The screams of the tormented are truly bloodcurdling. Equally devastating is watching tortured souls so resigned to their fate that they don’t even protest their horrific status quo. The silence in Mouchette captures this chilling quality exquisitely. Background noises dominate the soundtrack of the film, a detail that emphasizes just how much Mouchette has been drowned out by the world she inhabits. Silence is a way for Mouchette as a film to realize its lead character’s turmoil in such hauntingly realistic terms. Rather than explaining her psychological turmoil in didactic expository dialogue, Mouchette stews in silence, an incredibly realistic approach to grappling with trauma. Not many films would be so willing to commit to eschewing dialogue in this fashion, but Mouchette does so with subtle finesse.

This approach even extends to rare moments where Mouchette finds pockets of joy to curl up in. Most notably, Mouchette finds herself at a fair where the generosity of a random stranger ensures she's able to ride on a bumper car ride. While driving around, she bonds with a boy whose also on the bumper cars. Because their in separate cars on this ride, the duo aren’t able to exchange dialogue, but their joyful facial expressions suggest their having fun together. The visual-oriented nature of this sequence keeps the default filmmaking style of Mouchette intact while also quietly suggesting how Mouchette’s withdrawn response to trauma has infiltrated every aspect of her life. Even in moments of joy, she does not blabber about in excitement. She remains a silent figure for whom security is but a fleeting emotion.

The Silence in ‘Mouchette’ Only Gets More Horrifying

In the second half of Mouchette, the overwhelming silence of the film persists but begins to take on new forms to suggest new complexities in the life of Mouchette. For one thing, the emphasis on minimal music and dialogue makes the scene of Arsène (Jean-Claude Guilbert) grabbing Mouchette before he rapes her (an act that the camera does not witness) all the more horrifying. Afterward, Mouchette’s village responds to the rumors of Arsène raping her by pinning all the blame on Mouchette, an all-too-realistic depiction of how general society responds to survivors of sexual trauma. Mouchette tries to just walk through nearby homes and shops, but now always finds her eyes drifting towards nearby folks looking or whispering at her.

These background characters, including a shop owner whose initially kind to Mouchette, don’t have any of their whispered dialogue subtitled or made clear to the viewer. Their indecipherable words tantamount to silence allows Mouchette and the viewer to interpret whatever they want into their actions, including the idea that these women are blaming a teenage girl for getting raped. Silence or indiscernible dialogue is initially used in Mouchette to reflect how its titular character is ignored by the world. Now, in the film’s second half, it’s being used to capture how the ambiguity of silence or unknown words can be like a knife in the heart. This section of the film also pairs up Mouchette’s use of silence to emphasize Mouchette’s isolation from other people with visual motifs meant to communicate the same idea. Chiefly, Mouchette and surrounding adult figures often don’t both have their heads visible in the same frame. Usually, one of these figures is cut off from the neck down, a way of suggesting that neither party can connect with the other.

The penultimate scene of Mouchette, meanwhile, breaks from the quiet filmmaking style of the preceding feature for a barrage of loud noises stemming from a series of rifle gunshots going off. These noises are being used to hunt down woodland critters, with Bresson’s love for animals seen by the tragic story of a donkey in Au Hasard Balthazar now being used to reaffirm the tragedy of Mouchette’s existence. When it comes to slaughtering innocent creatures, people can be as loud as they want. When it comes to teenagers navigating tumultuous home life and rape-oriented trauma, though, society says to keep quiet. Returning to that Bastide interview, Bresson has previously remarked that “sounds must become music” within feature films. Here in this Mouchette sequence, the blaring sounds of gunshots function as effectively as a sweeping score because of the way they contrast with the quiet nature of Mouchette. Exemplifying how the world prioritizes violence over humanity underscores the core tragedy of this movie...there is noise in this world. It just never comes from those who need to be heard most.

There Is No Escape from the Silence in ‘Mouchette’

Mouchette returns to its silence-oriented filmmaking style for its final scene, which sees Mouchette finally being crushed under the horrors of everyday reality. Here, the camera follows her as she rolls up and down a hill a handful of times before rolling into a nearby pond. She never returns to the surface. The camera lingers on the water for a brief period before Mouchette suddenly comes to a close. The lead-up to this demise is punctuated only by the sound of Mouchette’s body crunching some grass and the noise of her falling into the water. Beyond some natural sounds of the forest, there is nothing else on the soundtrack to emphasize the sudden loss of life. Mouchette suffered in this world in silence and now she’s left it in the same fashion.

It's a brutal conclusion whose lingering emotional impact on the viewer reinforces not only the darkest underbellies of existence, but that silence within Mouchette is an art. Silence says more than many screams ever could. Silence suggests a child whose been exposed to so many horrors that she shouldn’t have to even comprehend at her age. How else is Mouchette able to grapple with the misery she’s experienced beyond just sitting there in silence? In committing to such a sparse sonic landscape, Robert Bresson delivers another haunting film that, in many ways, functions as a thesis statement for two of the defining elements of his filmography: a grim worldview and visual-oriented filmmaking. Some may only hear emptiness when silence hits their ears. But, as Mouchette demonstrates, Robert Bresson is not one such soul.