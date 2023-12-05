The Big Picture The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle was a historic flop, but Robert De Niro's performance as the hilarious villain, Fearless Leader, is a redeeming quality.

The film failed to replicate the charm of the original cartoon or appeal to nostalgia, but it has some positive aspects such as clever fourth wall breaks and meta-commentary on Hollywood.

De Niro's portrayal of Fearless Leader is endearingly silly, with an absurd accent, twitchy gestures, and a ridiculous aesthetic that is both entertaining and memorable.

The turn of the millennium was an interesting time for children's cinema. The 3D animation of Pixar and DreamWorks through titles such as Toy Story, Bug's Life, and Antz set a new precedent for cartoons with a completely different production process than that of the hand-drawn, 2D classics of yesteryear. Live-action family films seem to be slowly losing their popularity, with fewer of the Hollywood blockbusters for kids' of the 90s getting made, like Jumanji or Parent Trap, replaced with cynical, industry-driven productions like the post-Home Alone 2 sequels or the Cheaper by The Dozen remake, which bombed critically and failed to garner any staying power. Right in the middle of this strange, transitory period for kid's entertainment, we got one of the weirdest family films ever made, with an even weirder choice of star for the role of the main villain: The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, with an all-star cast including Robert De Niro in what may be the most goofy, oddball role of his career.

The Rocky And Bullwinkle Movie is one of the biggest flops of all time, failing miserably in both sales and reviews, but despite this, the film has some redeeming qualities that make it a fun watch in 2023. The biggest attraction is undoubtedly De Niro's performance as the hilarious "Fearless Leader," which sees the actor at his silliest, proving that the man known for playing Stoic gangsters is more than willing to have some fun.

'The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle,' Was A Historic flop

The film is based on a popular cartoon from the 60s titled The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, following the lives of the titular moose and squirrel on their escapades against a fascist dictator called Fearless Leader and his henchmen, Boris (Alexander) and Natasha (Russo),. The show was a classic for the baby boomer generation, pioneering the "visuals for kids, gags for adults" model that so many cartoon staples like SpongeBob are famous for, but ultimately, the show was canceled due to difficulties with time slots. It wasn't until 1992 that a script for a deliberately biting, cynical, and satirical reboot/parody of reboots would begin circling Holywood. The project even had legends such as Meryl Streep and Danny Devito attached at one point, but after many rewrites and a few years in development hell, the film would finally be shot and released for the new millennium.

The result was as lukewarm as you can get when having such an insanely star-studded cast including De Niro, Rene Russo, Jason Alexander, Whoopie Goldberg, and 90s comedy icons Keenan & Kel. The film lost well over $40 million in box office returns, making it an all-time historic flop, and besides a surprisingly positive review from Roger Ebert himself, both critics and audiences disliked the film's mostly unfunny jokes, horrible set design, disjointed plot (a clear sign of Frankenstein's monster-like splicing of alternate scripts and rewrites) and overly obnoxious, in-your-face attitude without any of the charm to back it up. The only generally agreed positive aspects of the film were the occasional Mel Brooks' esque visual gag and the somewhat clever fourth wall breaks and meta-commentary on Holywood (things that weren't in almost every film like they are now), and of course, De Niro as Fearless Leader.

Despite being undeniably original and daring, the film is, at best, not that funny; and at worst, downright annoying. It just didn't do enough to appeal to the nostalgia of the original cartoon's fans or to replicate the hyperactive, colorful adventures that 90s kids wanted to see. Now, an attempt to remake an older, nostalgia-inducing property into a hip, new cartoon for the cool kids of the current year and failing miserably has become a common occurrence, but The Rocky And Bullwinkle Movie may have been among the first to do it so, credit where credit is due!

Robert De Niro Makes 'The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle' Worth Watching

But despite a lot of things making the film a tough watch, it does have some positives. For example, the film's opening is full of energy and what was (at the time) original fourth-wall-breaking, as the characters of The Rocky And Bullwinkle Show escape the purgatory of canceled television thanks to a corrupt Holywood exec making a deal with the film's villains. The cameo of Whoopie Goldberg is a lot of fun as well, playing a character literally called Judge Cameo and delivering one of the best lines in the film, "You are hereby free of all charges (...) Celebrities are above the law!" But without a doubt, the best part of the film is De Niro. Now De Niro has done plenty of comedies, but he always plays the straight man. For perhaps the only time in his career, De Niro plays a complete and utter goofball, channeling the absurdist parody of villainy found in characters like Peter Sellers' Dr. Strangelove or Mike Meyers' Dr. Evil. The actor's sorta-German, kinda-Russian-sounding accent is borderline offensive, sure, but the way De Niro uses that voice to switch between cartoonishly screaming at his henchmen and giving squeaky, high-pitched monologs of evil is so endearingly silly.

Complementing the character's ridiculous voice and hilarious line delivery is De Niro's twitchy, frantic, flailing gestures. From one moment to the next, Fearless Leader switches between an overly stiff parody of a sort of military stance/march, to the enraged flailing and flapping of what could almost be a parody of Hitler's body language when giving speeches. To top off both the vocal and physical performances, the character's aesthetic is fittingly ridiculous as well. De Niro shines in this role in more ways than one, as the actor supports one of the greasiest, most blindingly shiny slickbacks in hairstyling history, making his scalp look like a polished 8-ball. He also supports a monocle that makes popping noises whenever his shocked face shoots it out of his eye socket, as well as a dastardly Batman's Penguin-esque shit-eating grin and oversized cigarette. He also has an air of Charlie Chaplin's Great Dictator in the way his uniform so closely resembles a Gesthappo general. Is it possibly a bit too on the nose for a kid's film? Bah, not at all. It's good for a kid's film to ridicule fascism as the painfully stupid and child-like ideology that it is!

Robert De Niro Has Great Chemistry With the Cast of 'The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle'

Finally, Fearless Leader and his henchmen, Boris and Natasha, combine to make a pretty damn funny villainous trio with great chemistry. The scenes in which the three characters are the movie's best, as they're honestly some of the only moments that can guarantee a light chuckle. Alexander was fresh off of the set of Seinfeld and carried his brilliant line delivery and hilarious body language over to the character of Boris, and Rene Russo does a frankly brilliant parody of the exaggeratedly Russian femme fatale character archetype, bringing both silliness and sexiness to the fray with dazzling character design and wardrobe choices.

There are multiple standout moments between these three characters that make the film worth watching. One such scene parodies Taxi Driver, as De Niro delivers his "Are You Talking To Me?" monologue to intimidate Boris and Natasha into confessing their failure at capturing Rocky and Bullwinkle. Another fun scene involves the trio comically dancing to a ska song together to celebrate the success of their evil plan, each character giving a uniquely cartoonish dance that reflects each personality: De Niro stiffly and awkwardly shuffles, Russo keeps it groovy and hip-shaky, and Alexander just goes full Eastern European stereotype as he cha-chas, claps, and jives while frantically singing.

All in all, The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle isn't a very good movie, but it's an interesting anomaly in early 2000s cinema and an example of star power not being the be-all and end-all of ticket sales. Either way, it still features a uniquely bonkers performance from De Niro at his utmost silliest, and it's kind of worth watching for that alone.

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle is available to stream on Starz in the U.S.

