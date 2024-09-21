Robert De Niro and Al Pacino were born only a few years apart (1943 and 1940, respectively), and started to make names for themselves around the same time. There’s an argument to be made that Mean Streets was De Niro’s breakout role, and with Pacino, it was probably The Godfather (or maybe the slightly less well-known The Panic in Needle Park). Since the early 1970s, both have been prolific and often closely associated with the same types of movies. Both actors can do pretty much all genres, but are particularly strong when they're cast in crime movies, regardless of which side of the law their characters ultimately fall on.

If you like gangster movies, or American films in general from the last few decades of the 20th century, it’s safe to assume you're probably a fan of De Niro and/or Pacino. The two have appeared together in four movies since 1974, which isn't a lot, but having four nickels is better than having no nickels. Generally, a film with both Robert De Niro and Al Pacino is a cause for celebration, with one notable exception. What it comes down to is that they’ve been in one stinker together, and then three excellent crime films together, all of which happen to have rather epic scales. Picking the best film from that trio is tough, but that’s what the following ranking intends to do… after first dealing with that aforementioned unfortunate stinker, of course.

4 'Righteous Kill' (2008)

Director: Jon Avnet

Righteous Kill’s existence is baffling. It was the third movie to star both Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, and both are genuinely in it quite a lot screen time-wise, indeed being the main characters (some films of this quality do mislead viewers about how much the famous cast members are actually going to be in it). It’s a film that’s so far beneath the other De Niro + Pacino collaborations that it’s genuinely hard to comprehend, with the only broad similarities – beyond the stars – being that, like those other three movies, Righteous Kill is more or less a crime film. It sees the two legendary actors playing detectives who are trying to solve a series of murders that seem reminiscent of a case they both worked on many years earlier.

It's such a plodding affair, and both the actors look like they're sleepwalking through the whole thing. Al Pacino’s 21st-century body of work isn't without its highlights, but there are many duds, this one included. And the same can be said about what De Niro’s starred in since the year 2000, though perhaps Righteous Kill isn't quite as miserable as something like Little Fockers. That’s barely saying anything, though. This is a movie that entirely wastes the fact it stars two of the best actors in cinema history, and stands as one of the worst (and most confounding) movies of 2008. No matter how much you might like its stars, Righteous Kill is best avoided at all costs.

3 'Heat' (1995)

Director: Michael Mann

Image via Warner Bros.

Jumping from one of the most forgettable and sleep-inducing crime movies of the 2000s to one of the best heist films ever made, the quality between Righteous Kill and Heat is astounding, so much so that putting it third ranking-wise feels unfair. There are various categories or rankings that Heat would top, but the competition here is naturally tight. Additionally, if you're looking at Robert De Niro and Al Pacino movies based on how much time the two spend on screen together, Heat doesn’t satisfy quite as much as one of their future films, though it does see the two at least sharing some scenes, as opposed to the first movie they appeared in “together.” But that’s jumping ahead a bit. Best to stick with Heat for now.

This is a large-scale film by Michael Mann, with a runtime that nears three hours, all the while very little time – if any – ends up feeling wasted. De Niro is a master thief putting together a plan for an ambitious bank robbery, while Pacino is a borderline hyperactive and very loud/determined detective who’s constantly on the thief’s trail. It features one of the best action sequences in history, and there’s so much on offer here that multiple viewings of Heat are probably needed to soak it all up. The plot itself isn't so complex that rewatches are needed, but the atmosphere is so palpable, the action so intricate, and the pacing so relentless that returning to it again proves rewarding. You can call it one of the best Robert De Niro films, and it also stands as one of the best Al Pacino films, with their big scene together being undeniably dynamite.

2 'The Godfather Part II' (1974)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Image via Paramount Pictures

As mentioned before, Al Pacino starred in 1972’s The Godfather, playing Michael Corleone, the son of Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) who ends up being in charge of the family business by that film’s end. Robert De Niro was not in that first film, but he shows up in The Godfather Part II thanks to the sequel’s inventive structure, which has the whole movie play out as both a sequel and something of a prequel at once. De Niro plays a younger version of Vito, including how he came to America as a young boy and gradually built a crime empire while also starting a family. In the film’s present, Pacino takes over as the undeniable lead of the film (some might say Brando was the “protagonist” in The Godfather), and on the Michael side of the story, things are considerably darker.

So, with a story doing that much, it’s safe to call The Godfather Part II one of the most epic gangster movies ever made, and it’s also undoubtedly one of the best. Of course, you do have to contend with the fact that De Niro and Pacino don’t interact, due to the movie's structure, but the former is fantastic in all the flashback scenes and the latter gives one of his best-ever lead performances in the film’s present-day scenes. It’s a movie that undoubtedly established the two as being among the actors most well-equipped to shine in crime/gangster movies, and their performances help make The Godfather Part II an overall masterpiece.

1 'The Irishman' (2019)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Image via The Irishman

This could be a little controversial, considering the film’s relatively new compared to say The Godfather Part II and Heat, as well as not always being quite as beloved… but The Irishman is largely fantastic, and a film that shows Martin Scorsese hasn’t lost his touch with age. It’s also particularly great for present purposes considering Robert De Niro and Al Pacino spend so much of the film together. The former plays the central character, a hitman named Frank Sheeran, with the latter playing union leader Jimmy Hoffa. Much of The Irishman is comprised of a series of flashbacks, with Sheeran narrating (or even confessing) his role in the disappearance of Hoffa.

If De Niro and Pacino aren't enough, The Irishman also boasts legendary actors like Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel in its cast, with the quality of acting from these aging stars being consistently great across the board. The Irishman is a very sad film; one filled with regret that looks back into the past, which is done by the central character, obviously, but also by the director and his cast, given how many people involved have a history tied with the gangster genre. It’s like a feature-length funeral, with death being pervasive and sadness being experienced by those whose time is yet to come. It would be fitting for a film about the passage of time to age well and itself feel timeless, and this could be the case for The Irishman. It has a ton to say, balances sorrow with dark humor well, and features a bunch of performances to die for.

