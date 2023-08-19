The Big Picture Robert De Niro and Al Pacino both deliver captivating performances as Satan in Angel Heart and The Devil's Advocate, respectively.

De Niro's portrayal is brooding and menacing, while Pacino's is delightfully deranged and full of charm.

The actors showcase their different approaches and methods, with De Niro's performance being clinically precise and Pacino's being emotionally instinctive and unpredictable.

What do actors love more than anything, besides critical acclaim and lots of money? Meat. They love big, thick meaty roles that pull a lot out of them, and make them think in ways that they never had to before. How many actors have as much acclaim for taking on roles ripe with material and dramatic heft as Robert De Niro and Al Pacino? And what's a more unthinkable type of person to inhabit than the lord of all evil himself, Satan? In careers as varied and respected as theirs, both De Niro and Pacino have somehow only played the Devil one time each, and did so in vastly different ways, with De Niro going for brooding menace and Pacino going for maximum gonzo camp. While they're polar opposites in temperament, they're unified in their unashamed exploration into the most primal of vices that reside in all of us.

RELATED: Why Was 90s Hollywood Obsessed With Angels and Demons?

Robert De Niro Is a Menace as Satan in 'Angel Heart'

In Angel Heart, De Niro plays Louis Cyphre (say that out loud a few times), a mysterious man of no background or origin, who hires Harry Angel (Mickey Rourke) to track down a man named Johnny Favorite, who owes Cyphre a debt. If the name wasn't already a dead giveaway, this man is actually Lucifer (a.k.a. Satan, same difference), and in a twist that fits right at home in this Southern gothic neo-noir meets Twilight Zone phantasmagoria, Harry turns out to be Johnny Favorite, who sold his soul for fame and reneged on the deal, going into hiding; so Louis had to force him to confront who he really is in order to properly claim his soul. While somewhat predictable if you're overly familiar with the tropes of noir and spooky mysteries as I am, it's enjoyable for how far the film allows itself to fall down the rabbit hole of gallows humor and the sheer grime and degradation Harry is surrounded by at every waking moment. De Niro fits in for how put together he is in the shadows.

De Niro spends every scene feeling monolithic; he is always already there, waiting for Harry, quietly taking hold of his dominion over his space. The film knows that Satan won't be on-screen for very long, so they smartly use De Niro's history of playing imposing masculine figures to quickly project to the audience that this guy isn't to be messed with. Knowing how the story concludes, Louis functions as a judge looking at a suspect he already knows is guilty, an author sending his powerless character down a path toward his destiny. When he pulls the curtain back, he even openly considers himself in that light, saying that everybody Harry killed in the past was "guided by me, naturally," with the most heinously smug of smiles. This Satan is a cat that's silently gloating as it plays with the mouse it has cornered and skittering around for dear life.

Al Pacino Is Having a Blast in 'The Devil's Advocate'

While De Niro had to play things relatively morose and straightforward for a piece of dead serious pulp, Pacino got to blow every door off of their hinges in the delightfully deranged The Devil's Advocate. It's the tale of Kevin Lomax (Keanu Reeves), a promising attorney who's notorious for getting even his most guilty clients off and never losing a case. This catches the attention of big-shot law firm head John Milton (Pacino), who wants to woo Kevin and his wife (Charlize Theron) to move to New York City and become the firm's next great asset. Along the way, Kevin will learn the oh-so (not) shocking truth that Milton is actually Satan and that he will endure a series of trials (both legal and spiritual) in order to fight for the state of his soul.

If lawyers are typically thought of as bloodthirsty sharks, then John Milton is the happiest shark of all time. Not only is he always on, but he's rarely not smiling or at least trying to hide a grin, like he's laughing at a joke only he can see the punchline to. Every piece of behavior he exhibits is enhanced with a cocktail of braggadocio, seduction, and self-satisfaction. He's so confident in himself and his abilities that he walks along the edges of roofs with no fear of falling, and can speak in any language he needs to in order to be charming or threatening. As Albert Brooks once said in Broadcast News, the Devil isn't gonna appear with horns and a tail, he'll just be endlessly charming and lower your standards. Apparently, if we go by Milton's example, he'll also know all your worst secrets and use them to be just plain petty to you, which, on the scale of villainy, I respect.

Al Pacino’s Performance as Satan Is Perfect, Actually

Image Via Warner Bros.

There's a stereotypical criticism of the second half of Pacino's career that he's forgotten how to be subtle, and that ever since his iconic Oscar-winning role in Scent of a Woman, he's overly committed to hamming it up whenever possible. Whether that's true or not, it's 100% perfect for this role, as this entire plot revolves around how in control and just plain angry Satan is. If "God is an absentee landlord," then Pacino's Satan is a spurned son who won't get past his daddy issues. Befitting his character name, Pacino seemingly based his characterization of Satan off of John Milton's epic Paradise Lost, which is even alluded to multiple times in the film. He refers to knowing the pain of not having a relationship with his father, he wonders if God "let us all down," and Kevin throws one of its most famous quotes in his face by asking "better to reign in hell than serve in heaven, right?" It shows how layered Tony Gilroy's script is that it could pack a subtextual reference like that without drawing attention to it.

The key to understanding Pacino's performance, and why it's perfect for this film, is that he's playing Satan as an expert lawyer. The whole film has the feel and logic of a courtroom drama, albeit one that's barely in the courtroom, with Milton's final monologue serving as the rousing closing speech. He always asks questions he already knows the answer to, he is fired up with the righteousness of his position and logic, and he has the shameless theatricality needed to keep the jury's attention. It's a neat metatextual commentary on his iconic role in And Justice For All, where once he was angry at how out of order the court is, and now he's angry at how out of order God is.

Pacino and De Niro Gave Us Wildly Different Satans

Robert De Niro

What's especially fun about these coincidental roles between two actors whose legacies are often tied together is not just how polar opposite they are in temperament, but how perfectly they speak to both actors' general approaches and methods at that time. De Niro comes off as clinical, technically proficient, able to imbue meaning in the tiniest of gestures, and inherently watchable based on pure charisma. Pacino, meanwhile, is knee-deep in his "more is better" marathon, and he isn't resting until he becomes a self-combusting star exploding off the screen for all to see, relying on his sense of emotional instinct and unpredictability to liven up a role that's nowhere near as interesting on the page. They're both doing their due diligence for the different types of movies that they're in and summoning different powers, which goes to show that sometimes double-dealing with the Devil can actually pay off.