It’s hard to think of a time in which Robert De Niro hasn’t been at the center of film culture, as he has been an active part of the industry for well over five decades. Although classic dramas like Heat, The Godfather: Part II, Goodfellas, and Once Upon A Time In America are often hailed as some of the greatest films ever made, De Niro has never dominated the screen in the same way that he did in the Martin Scorsese classic Taxi Driver. There’s no one who delivers the signature dialogue of Paul Schrader the same way, as Taxi Driver features an existential monologue in which Travis Bickle discusses a coming storm that will “wash all the scum away," and it's nothing short of memorable.

‘Taxi Driver’ Has an Iconic Robert De Niro Monologue

Travis is one of the most interesting and layered roles that De Niro has ever played, for, despite his violent actions, he still considers himself to be a hero. Travis credits his cynical attitude to all the violence, depravity, and selfishness that he has seen on the streets of New York City. Over the course of the film, he witnesses a corrupt political campaign, a child prostitution ring, and various low-level crimes. Travis makes a Biblical allusion when he says that “someday a real rain will come and wash all this scum off the streets,” suggesting that he may be one of the few survivors that manages to make the world a better place. Considering Travis had gone out of his way to connect with young Iris (Jodie Foster), it's understandable why he came to this conclusion in this titular moment.

De Niro adds a surprisingly existentialist quality to Travis that makes him more interesting, as he is often a character that surprises people with how thoughtful he really is. While being a taxi cab driver in a city as massive as New York leads to a certain level of anonymity, Travis is very well educated, even if he has blocked out some memories due to his trauma following his service in the Vietnam War. The interesting dichotomy of Travis is that there is nothing performative about him; even when he invites Betsy (Cybil Shepherd) to a pornographic movie theater for a date, it is due to his ignorance of the social ramifications. Part of the brilliance of the character that Scorsese, Schrader, and De Niro created together is that Travis is ultimately the shadow of a man that the audience never truly gets to meet.

There’s a Deeper Meaning to ‘Taxi Driver'

Religious allusions are a trademark of Schrader’s writing, as he reinterpreted elements of scripture in the controversial Biblical epic The Last Temptation of Christ, and would go on to direct more overtly faith-based thrillers like First Reformed and Hardcore. While it is unclear what exactly Travis’ religious beliefs are, it is implied that he seeks to cleanse his spirit by having a noble death of self-sacrifice. This becomes apparent when he becomes a vigilante and breaks into a New York City brothel to save Iris from her captors. By taking an active role in saving someone that he perceives to be innocent, Travis is able to temporarily stop his darker thoughts from taking over, despite his cynicism.

The “great rain” monologue brilliantly foreshadows the ending of Taxi Driver, as the film ends with an ironic twist of fate in which the media hails the violent Travis as a hero. Despite the fact that the film goes to great lengths to show that Travis is not in a stable place, mentally or emotionally, the film suggests that the public now perceives him the same way that he imagines himself to be. There’s still a level of ambiguity in the final frames though, as although Travis has once again stepped behind the wheel, it is unclear where he is going next or what his next actions will be. Whether he is actually capable of redemption is a question that cinephiles have been left to debate since 1976, keeping the conversation alive, even decades later.

