With The Untouchables having recently been added to Prime Video, it's a great time to celebrate the once-in-a-lifetime pairing of director Brian De Palma and superstar Robert De Niro. At the time, the collaboration was rightfully hyped up, similar to when De Niro finally crossed paths with Al Pacino in Heat. Except, in the case of The Untouchables, it actually wasn't the first time De Niro and De Palma had worked together. In fact, De Niro pretty much owes the beginning of his career to De Palma. While De Niro didn't become an established star until Taxi Driver, it's De Palma's early trio of low-brow comedies that first introduced people to the future powerhouse.

'The Wedding Party' Was the Debut of Brian De Palma and Robert De Niro

The Wedding Party is technically the first film De Palma ever shot, and also the first time De Niro ever stepped onto a set for a film production. It's just a guy getting married and dealing with his friends and family in the process, with De Niro as his best friend, Cecil. It's really only a film for the De Palma fanatics who need to see every film of his, because it doesn't have much in common with any of his other films. Outside an insistence on speeding up the film for no reason and a silly skewering of the institution of marriage, there's little of the visual invention or naughtiness that marks a De Palma project. De Niro does have funny moments, playing a meatheaded wannabe philosopher who thinks he has the answers to men-women relationships, but the film is too nondescript and too annoying to make much of an impression. De Palma and De Niro had better luck with their following films.

'Greetings' Codified Brian De Palma's Biggest Obsessions

De Palma's first released film, Greetings, is, to be honest, barely even a film. It's a collection of sketches and suggestions, rambling on about topics ranging from voyeurism and the Vietnam War to masculine insecurity and the Kennedy assassination. It feels more like a precursor to the mumble-core movement than it does to Brian De Palma's bravura sensationalist cinema, as we follow a trio of young guys who meander through their lives and wonder how to get by. Paul (Jonathan Warden) just wants to find love, Lloyd (Gerrit Graham) just wants to rant about conspiracy theories, and Jon (De Niro) wants to make movies and indulge in voyeur fetishes.

It's Jon's storyline that ultimately becomes the most interesting, as he becomes a stand-in for De Palma's two key obsessions: exposing the dark perversion hiding in plain sight of a mundane mainstream, and the titillation of watching objects of desire who don't know they're being watched. With a slightly bigger role, De Niro acquits himself well, relying on his natural conviction and subtle charm to fill in a broad sketch that becomes more detailed with the final film in this unofficial trilogy.

'Hi, Mom!' Refines the Styles of Brian De Palma and Robert De Niro

Hi, Mom! is actually a direct sequel to Greetings, following Jon (De Niro) as he continues in his efforts to make films (mostly porn), secretly film people through their windows, and learn how to run game on women. The most structured of the three films, it feels like it has an actual plot with character growth, as Jon tries to learn more about the world around him through his filmmaking ventures. De Palma stretches his visual ideas more successfully here, indulging in black and white footage, long lenses for "peeping Tom" sequences, and a better feel for the grungy city locations. A huge subplot of the film is taken up by him becoming involved in a performance art theater group about racism in America, one of the few times De Palma would ever touch on race relations.

De Niro is given more to chew on, with scenes that let him be both a manipulative creep and a charming hustler — somebody who won't let life get him down. A particular highlight is a scene where he's practicing how to seduce a woman he's interested in, and we get an extended sequence of him rehearsing a schlocky pick-up routine that's the definition of "only a great actor can be an intentionally bad actor." It was an early sign that Robert De Niro could, in fact, be quite funny despite his preference for heavy drama, just as Hi, Mom! was an early sign of the prowess that Brian De Palma would repeatedly show, up to and including their future collaboration in The Untouchables.

