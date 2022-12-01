In a first for his storied career, Academy Award winner Robert De Niro is taking a leading role in a television series. Variety reports that The Godfather, Part II and Raging Bull star will appear in the political thriller limited series Zero Day from creators Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim. Details of the project are currently under wraps, but it is currently in development at Netflix.

Although no plot details are known, De Niro is said to be playing a former U.S. President in the series. The actor is best known for his work in a number of gangster flicks, but he's far from unfamiliar with the political genre. He became a close advisor to the President in 1997's Wag the Dog where he's tasked with spinning the public's attention away from a sex scandal involving the President. Here, he'll finally get to take the role of Commander in Chief himself, albeit as one who's already served his time to the American people.

Zero Day technically won't be De Niro's first appearance on television either. He previously earned Emmy nominations as a producer on the Ava Duvernay-created When They See Us and for his guest appearance on Saturday Night Live as special counsel Robert Mueller. He also earned a nod for his portrayal of famed con artist Bernie Madoff in the HBO television movie The Wizard of Lies in 2017. Even with those credits, he's far better known as a legendary movie star, with roles in Goodfellas, Taxi Driver, The Irishman, and, most recently, Amsterdam which garnered him a total of seven Academy Award nominations.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Robert De Niro and Jack Huston Face Off in Tense 'Savage Salvation' Trailer

Everything We Know About Zero Day

Newman and Oppenheim will write and executive produce the series with Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Schmidt also joining to help develop the story. Thanks to an overall deal with Netflix through his Grand Electric production banner, Newman and the streamer are tied at the hip. He's been deeply involved in the Narcos franchise over the years, serving as a writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the original series before continuing showrunning duties on Narcos: Mexico. He also helped produce other recent Netflix hits like Spiderhead and The Watcher.

Zero Day will also be the first series writing credit for Oppenheim, who is currently the president of NBC News and previously penned the Natalie Portman-led Jackie. He also previously co-wrote the screenplays for Allegiant and The Maze Runner and currently oversees NBC's prominent news programs including Today, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, and Dateline. In addition to Newman and Oppenheim, De Niro will also take up the executive production mantle on the series. The three will also be joined by Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more as Zero Day gets underway. In the meantime, check out an interview we conducted with De Niro a couple of years back about a potential sequel to The Good Shepherd and The War with Grandpa below.