Who has been the best actor in the last half-century? You can make a case for a number of guys like Denzel Washington, Jack Nicholson, Al Pacino, or Harrison Ford. They have each made an indelible mark in the history of Hollywood. But there is no way you can even have a discussion about who has been the very best at the craft of acting in the last 50 years without mentioning the name Robert De Niro. With tour de force performances in films like The Godfather II, Taxi Driver, Deer Hunter, Raging Bull, and Goodfellas, De Niro established himself early on as one of the most versatile, serious, and talented performers to ever appear on the big screen. One aspect of the veteran's career, though, often gets overlooked by all the accolades he has garnered for his dramatic roles — he has also shined as a comedic actor. And he has done it without even being that "funny."

When you think about great comedic actors, Robert De Niro is not the guy on the tip of your tongue. Maybe it's too easy to include great performances in huge comedy successes like the Meet the Parents franchise, Midnight Run, and The King of Comedy among his best work. It could be that we're not giving him the credit he deserves for being funny in films where he is not actually that funny.

In Comedies, Robert De Niro Excels as the Straight Man

This piece is not going to make the argument that De Niro should be included with the likes of Robin Williams, Jim Carrey, or even Will Ferrell in terms of cut-up, screwball comedy. Instead, it will ask that you see how he used what he does best to make funny films even funnier. For instance, in the Meet the Parents movies, there is plenty of comedy coming from proven jokesters like Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, and others. All De Niro needed to provide was a seriously legitimate sounding board for them to bounce their stuff off of. As Jack Byrnes, the straight-laced ex-CIA agent and father of Gaylord (Greg) Focker's (Stiller) potential fiance, he doesn't need to do anything but be patient and let the comedy come to him. His square responses mixed with his impeccable timing make up for the fact that he isn't trying to match the comedians he's sharing the scene with. While he's letting them do their thing, his mere presence as the straight man is exactly what makes some of the funniest scenes in the movie happen. "I've got nipples, Greg. Could you milk me?" Good writing combined with a master craftsmen's timing makes that one of the most sidesplitting exchanges in the entire franchise.

Vulnerability Makes Robert De Niro's 'Midnight Run' Role Stand Out

In 1988, Robert De Niro mixed it up a little more in the enormously underrated and overlooked Midnight Run opposite a drier, more subdued comedic actor Charles Grodin. In the part of Jack Walsh, the actor had to bring a little more of the alpha male performer that we were used to seeing him play in the past while also bringing some vulnerability to the role of a down-and-out, divorced bounty hunter. Grodin is not the easiest performer to match as far as comedic timing goes. He's a master of the sarcastic and relies heavily on his delivery to enrich a funny line and scene. But De Niro was able to go tit-for-tat with the witty comic while staying well within his lane by delivering deadpan exchanges that pull the most from what is on the page. It's not that he is trying, or even needs to upstage his scene partners, it's more that he has a knack for pulling the funny out of his co-star. It's a remarkably undervalued aspect of the Casino star's repertoire, and while we're not saying other actors couldn't do it, we're just not sure the film would have the same overall level of quality in someone else's hands.

Robert De Niro Is an Unhinged Comedy Hack in 'King of Comedy'

If one of the subplots from the 2019 smash Joker looks familiar, it's probably because it was done first in the De Niro film, King of Comedy in 1982. In the Joaquin Phoenix movie of the tragic villain, he is also a delusional, no-talent stand-up comic that won't take "no" for an answer and forces his way onto a late-night talk show (we don't think it's a coincidence that De Niro plays the host, Murray Franklin). Some 40 years prior, Robert De Niro teamed up with buddy and master filmmaker, Martin Scorsese to tell the story of Rupert Pupkin, a comedy hack with some panache who takes a late-night host (Jerry Lewis) hostage in order to ensure a spot on his show.

This performance is different from the others in that it requires De Niro to bring an unbridle and completely unchecked energy to a character that is unhinged to the point that he truly believes he is a comedy genius, despite the fact that he is little more than a stalker who still lives in his mother's basement at the age of 34. His one-liners are corny and hackneyed, but the master actor delivers them with such a childlike ebullience that there is something almost charming about his deranged portrayal of Pupkin. The energy he brings makes you absolutely believe that he believes that what he is saying is the funniest thing you've ever heard in your life. It's yet another brilliant and seldom-mentioned film when you talk about his career. It's also understandable, as he has earned the reputation of being so incredibly serious and hyper-focused, that it almost takes you by surprise by how earnest he is.

Robert De Niro Will Flex His Comedic Chops in 'About My Father'

While Robert De Niro brought a little something different to all these comedies, the one thing that they all have in common is a certain level of credibility and believability that comes with having one of the best actors ever as a part of the project. Guys like Robert De Niro and Al Pacino don't get to the top of the Hollywood mountain by being one-trick ponies. Look at Harrison Ford right now for instance. He just turned 80 years old and is killing it on the new AppleTV comedy Shrinking where he more than holds his own with one of the industry's funniest performers, Jason Segel. And De Niro will get yet another opportunity to flex his comedic appeal in the upcoming film About My Father, starring opposite well-known comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. The film is slated for a May 26 release, and we have a feeling that the veteran master of the craft will be worth watching one more time even if he might be asked to play the part of a curmudgeonly old-timer.