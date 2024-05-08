The Big Picture De Niro Con celebrates Robert De Niro's 80 years with screenings, fan experiences, and live conversations.

Thirteen classic De Niro films will be screened, including Mean Streets, which celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Attendees can enjoy an exhibit with over 300 items from De Niro's personal archives and interactive activations.

"You talkin' to me?" — this is the iconic line that Robert De Niro (Taxi Driver) fans are bound to repeat thousands of times between June 14 and 16 in New York City. This will happen because today Tribeca Film Festival announced a multi-day event called De Niro Con. The event within the event will celebrate the 80 years of legendary actor Robert De Niro with special screenings, fan experiences, exclusive content and, of course, the man himself participating in live conversations.

De Niro Con will take place at Spring Studios and will coincide with the dates of this year's Tribeca Film Festival — which is appropriate, since many of De Niro's films were screened at that very event. Thirteen classic De Niro films will be screened for fans at the festival, including one of the actor's most famous early titles: The thriller Mean Streets, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Festival attendees will also have the chance to check out the immersive short film De Niro, New York, which will make its world premiere at the event.

You couldn't have a De Niro Festival without inviting some people that helped shape his career and industry admirers. The live conversations about the actor will include his long-time collaborator Martin Scorsese — with whom De Niro recently worked in Killers of the Flower Moon —, Quentin Tarantino, Christopher Walken, Billy Cristal, Whoopi Goldberg, John Turturro, Nicholas Pileggi, Kathrine Narducci, Ahmed Ahmed, and others.

In an official statement, Tribeca co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal celebrated the De Niro Con and suggested that the event's weekend will be one for the books:

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate 80 years of Robert De Niro, my dear friend and co-conspirator for the past 35 years, than by throwing a big bash for his fellow New Yorkers. From conversations with legends like Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, and David O. Russell to fan experiences, it is going to be a truly historic weekend as we pay tribute to a great talent.”

De Niro Con Will Offer A Massive Treat to Fans

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Aside from the screenings of De Niro classics and conversations with the actor himself, De Niro Con will offer an exhibit that will extend well beyond the event and span the duration of the Tribeca Film Festival. Titled "De Niro Is an Icon: An Exhibit & Immersive Film," it will be a gallery that brings elements from De Niro's whole career, with more than 300 curated items from De Niro’s personal archive. This includes personal photographs, scripts with notes he made for himself, costumes, research materials, and storyboards.

Last but not least, De Niro Con attendees will get to take part in some interactive activations that include visiting Max Cady’s prison tattoo parlor from Cape Fear, entering Travis Bickle's bedroom from Taxi Driver and mimicking the classic mirror scene, and doing the infamous polygraph test from Meet The Parents.

De Niro Con takes place from June 14-16 in NYC. You can check out the full programming of the event at the De Niro Con website.

Get Tickets Now