Robert De Niro is turning 80 in 2023, which is why the Tribeca Festival will host a “De Niro Con” fan event later this year. The announcement was made yesterday, June 7, at Tribeca Festival’s private opening reception, according to Vulture.

As one of the co-founders of the Tribeca Festival, De Niro’s 80th birthday was unsurprisingly celebrated during Tribeca’s opening ceremony. Besides receiving the ovation of the people present, De Niro was also gifted the key to New York City by Mayor Eric Adams, who thanked the stars for choosing the Big Apple as the home of the film festival. De Niro’s longtime friend and collaborator, Martin Scorsese, also made a speech highlighting the actor’s remarkable career. De Niro is part of Scorsese’s next movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, which hits theaters this October 6.

During the ceremony, Tribeca’s co-founder Jane Rosenthal also announced Tribeca would be hosting a three-day “De Niro Con,” featuring screenings of De Niro’s most beloved movies, set recreations of iconic films starring the star, and panels discussing his legacy. The goal is to honor the star's many achievements and lasting impact on the Holywood industry. When announcing the event, Rosenthal said, “He’s already got a gold watch, so we decided to celebrate him and his enduring legacy with a fun-filled fan event as well as pay tribute to his unwavering dedication to his films, art, and the city he loves.”

When Is “De Niro Con” Happening?

De Niro’s breakthrough role came in 1973, with Scorsese's Mean Streets, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to positive reviews. One year later, De Niro would win an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Vito Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather Part II. After that, De Niro became an iconic face in crime movies, even though his acting versatility landed him wildly diverse parts. He would win another Academy Award, for Best Actor, portraying Jake LaMotta in Scorsese's 1980 drama Raging Bull. Other Oscar-nominated roles in De Niro’s career include 1976’s Taxi Driver, 1991 Cape Fear, and 2012 Silver Linings Playbook.

As revealed yesterday, Tribeca will hold a three-day “De Niro Con” between September 2 and October 3. The full line-up of the event will be revealed later this Summer. With so many important films in De Niro’s career, the hardest part will be choosing which productions to include in the “De Niro Con.”

The Tribeca Festival takes place in New York City from June 7 to 18. After that, the Tribeca at Home event makes a slate of movies from the festival available to stream between June 19 and July 2. Check out our latest interview with De Niro below.