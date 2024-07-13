The Big Picture The Oscars have often neglected international language performances, with Robert De Niro's win for The Godfather: Part II as the first exception.

De Niro's commitment to the Italian language and culture in The Godfather: Part II was pivotal to the acclaim her received

The film delves into the immigrant experience, showcasing the rise and necessity of Vito Corleone.

The Academy Awards are guilty of many systemic issues that risk making the entire ceremony antiquated. In addition to not creating categories honoring stunt performers and voice over artists, the Oscars have often rewarded films that are deemed “popular” at the time. However, in truth, any awards voting body’s results will ultimately come down to subjective decisions. Still, the Academy Awards have historically not done enough to honor performances outside of the English language.

The Oscars can’t entirely be accused of ignoring world cinema. Parasite may have been the first non-English language film to win the award for Best Picture, but the Oscars have nominated many international masterpieces for the top prize, including the political drama Z, the arthouse drama Cries and Whispers, the action epic Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and the coming-of-age drama Roma among others. However, the Oscars have often ignored performers in these films, as they tend to focus on more recognizable stars that appeal to American audiences. In fact, Robert De Niro became the first actor to win an Oscar for a non-English language performance when he took home the Best Supporting Actor trophy for The Godfather: Part II.

The Godfather: Part II Michael Corleone expands his crime empire while dealing with personal betrayal and loss. Simultaneously, flashbacks reveal the rise of his father, Vito Corleone, from a Sicilian immigrant to a powerful mob boss in New York. The narrative intertwines their stories, exploring themes of power, family, and the consequences of ambition. Release Date December 18, 1974 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Diane Keaton , Al Pacino , Robert Duvall Robert De Niro , John Cazale , Talia Shire , Lee Strasberg , Michael V. Gazzo Runtime 202 Minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Francis Ford Coppola , Mario Puzo Studio Paramount Pictures Expand

‘The Godfather: Part II’ Explores the Immigrant Experience

Although the original 1972 film by Francis Ford Coppola was a culturally defining event that briefly became the highest grossing film of all-time, The Godfather: Part II was one of the most ambitious sequels ever made. A sprawling epic that explored the true failings of the American dream, The Godfather: Part II explored Michael Coreleone’s (Al Pacino) continued attempts to make his family business legitimate in the aftermath of the death of his father, Don Vito (Marlon Brando). However, The Godfather: Part II also served as a prequel to the original film, beginning in Sicily, and follows De Niro as a younger version of Vito. It’ is through this that the audience learns how this unassuming young man became the leader of one of the most vicious mafia families in cinematic history.

The Godfather had spent some time in Sicily during a critical sequence in which Michael needs to remain out of sight in the aftermath of assassinating his father’s presumed attacker. However, The Godfather: Part II takes the time to explore how Vito transitions from living in Sicily to his new life in New York City. The film’s now iconic opening scene involves a young Vito witnessing the murdering of his family before taking the long boat trip overseas. Although he comes to the new nation without a friend in sight, Vito ultimately finds a new family in “Little Italy” in New York City. It’s here where he begins to build his foundational leadership skills, and learns the value of honor and loyalty. Oddly, the audience grows to empathize with a character that they know will end up becoming ruthless later on.

Robert De Niro Spoke Italian in ‘The Godfather: Part II'

De Niro took considerable efforts to ensure that he delivered the Italian lines in a respectful manner. Although he had been studied the language during his primary school education, De Niro went out of his way to hire a linguist to help perfect his delivery. Additionally, he took a personal trip to Sicily itself in order to immerse himself in the culture and language. His efforts paid off, and resulted in a performance that was considered equal to Brando’s iconic role in the first film. While De Niro had appeared in a few low budget films from Brian De Palma previously, The Godfather: Part II announced him as one of the best actors of his generation. The subsequent years saw him taking on many acclaimed and Oscar-nominated roles in films like Taxi Driver, The Deer Hunter, and Raging Bull.

The greatest horror of The Godfather: Part II is witnessing the tragedy of forced assimilation. It’s often referenced that Vito had no say in becoming an American, as he was forced to leave his home country in order to spare his own life. Although he doesn’t come to New York with any malicious intentions in mind, Vito is ultimately forced to take drastic actions in order to protect the other Italians from persecution and hatred. It’s a heartbreaking study in the origin of evil that is made all the more heartbreaking thanks to De Niro’s depiction of Vito’s Italian heritage. This multifaceted character study is what elevates The Godfather: Part II as an epic tragedy, and not just another gangster film.

The Academy Awards Have Rarely Recognized International Language Performances

While De Niro’s win was certainly a deserving one, it's shocking that his was the first non-English language performance to win an Oscar. Despite his impressive level of commitment to learning the language, a majority of The Godfather: Part II is spoken in English. This speaks to the larger issue of the Oscars ignoring international actors, as only a handful have won since De Niro. Other non-English language winners include Roberto Benigni for Life is Beautiful, Benicio del Toro for Traffic, Marion Cotillard for La Vie En Rose, and Youn Yuh-jung for Minari.

Although it's an unfortunate discrepancy, the Oscars have thankfully done a lot to expand their membership, resulting in more international nominees in recent years. Last year’s Academy Awards saw both Anatomy of A Fall and The Zone of Interest nominated for Best Picture, with Japan’s The Boy and the Heron taking home the Best Animated Feature prize. Hopefully, a day will come when international films being recognized in acting categories is no longer considered to be a novelty.

The Godfather: Part II is streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

