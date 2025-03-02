Robert De Niro's legendary career is built on characters who end up owning the rooms they walk into. From ruthless mob bosses, streetwise hustlers, and brooding antiheroes, the actor, whom Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino have heaped praise on as the best of his generation, has mastered playing men hardened by life. Travis Bickle’s slow-burning descent into chaos in Taxi Driver and Jake LaMotta’s self-destructive fury in Raging Bull are just some of the roles that are quintessential De Niro. But he has also played some softer, quieter protagonists, including Everybody’s Fine, in which he embodies melancholy as a lonely father confronting his failures in parenting, and Flawless, where he is a physically and emotionally broken man learning empathy.

In the understated 1989 drama Jacknife, he also dials down the menace to tap into a wounded yet determined Vietnam veteran grappling with post-war trauma. Here, he is Joseph "Jacknife" Megessey—better known as Megs—and his mission is to carry along his fellow vet and old war buddy David (Ed Harris) in his healing process. David is a man on the edge who has buried himself under layers of self-loathing, alcoholism, and isolation. His only tether to the world is his meek sister Martha (Kathy Baker), whose life has taken a backseat to her catering to him. When Megs reconnects with David, he gets romantically drawn to Martha, to David's chagrin. The film is an isosceles triangle of sad people, with Megs and David putting in an effort to change the course of their fate, while David fights hard to go under and drag everyone with him. Jacknife is an intimate, deeply human story about the weight of trauma and the complicated path toward healing.

What Is 'Jacknife' About?

Jacknife is about the war after the war. It begins with Megs' unannounced arrival at the doorstep of David. Like a soldier who has internalized to never leave his mate behind, upon realizing how messed up his friend is, Megs is determined to pull David out of his spiral. It's an opening that sets the stage for the iconic theatrical director David Jones' intimate visuals that lean into the film's stage roots (the screenplay is written by Stephen Metcalfe, adapting it from his 1982 play Strange Snow). Rather than follow an elaborate plotline, Jacknife adopts a quiet character study in which silence is just as loud as dialogue, if not louder. Jones uses mundane moments—a fishing trip, a clumsy first date, a shared breakfast—to unpack decades of trauma. For each bottle that David consumes in lonesome bars and every hour spent sleeping during the day, Jacknife peels off a piece of your heart. Using this stripped-down approach, Jones manages to effectively pass across the film's core message that healing is messy, nonlinear, and often heartbreaking.

The film's exploration of themes of brotherhood and co-dependency that pulsate through every frame not only depicts PTSD but also demands support for victims while warning that caretakers like Martha need to be careful not to end up as victims themselves. Megs coping mechanism is her romance with Megs, which provides a hopeful respite for her pain, while Megs employs goofy humor to mask his. His goofy ways, like awkward dates with Martha and a scary breakneck speed drive with David, are some of the ways he deals with his pain. Through its up-close lens, Jacknife poses the question: Can broken people fix each other, or do they risk breaking further?

'Jacknife' Features Powerful Performances from Robert De Niro, Ed Harris, and Kathy Baker