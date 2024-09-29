Martin Scorsese’s boxing drama masterpiece Raging Bull has long been revered by critics as not only one of the best sports or Scorsese films, but as one of the greatest films of all time. It's a combination of deft character work exploring the broken psychology of real-life prize-fighter Jake LaMotta, and beautiful black-and-white cinematography that highlights the brutality of the sport that makes for quite the cinematic experience. However, were all of those boxing scenes merely movie magic to make Robert De Niro look like he could slug it out like LaMotta, or did De Niro actually train in the sweet science of how to land a blow in preparation for the film?

Robert De Niro Trained With Jake LaMotta For ‘Raging Bull’

Not only did Robert De Niro, in fact, learn how to box in order to play LaMotta, but he apparently went well above and beyond the basics. This comes straight from the mouth of LaMotta, who has professed that he himself worked and sparred with De Niro. During an episode of the Youth of Honor YOHCast from 2009, LaMotta claimed that he boxed “over 1000 rounds” with the actor who was to play him, and went on to praise his talents in the ring, claiming “he could’ve fought professionally.” “I trained him very hard,” LaMotta went on to say, noting that De Niro “was afraid to box with me at first, then I told him he could hit me. It doesn’t matter, I could take it, and we trained for a lot of rounds together.” Boxing training doesn’t get much better than with a former middleweight champion of the world, let alone the former middleweight champion who De Niro was tasked to play, allowing him to also get up close and personal with LaMotta's fighting style and learn his in-ring mannerisms.

Robert De Niro Allegedly Fought In Preparation For ‘Raging Bull’

To take this level of dedication to even greater heights, there are accounts stating that Robert De Niro actually stepped into the ring in preparing to play LaMotta. There have long been stories that De Niro fought in three amateur bouts in Brooklyn, coming out victorious in two. While these tales have occasionally been disputed over the years (given that there is no official record of the fights), this would track with LaMotta’s high praise for De Niro’s skills and his assertion that he had the makings of an actual fighter. It would also have provided invaluable insight into the mind and anxieties of a prize-fighter that De Niro would have needed in order to convincingly get into character during the vicious boxing sequences.

Robert De Niro’s Commitment Added To The Final Film

Robert De Niro’s willingness to truly commit himself to this role is an example not only of his respect for both the sport of boxing, but for the art of acting. The owner of the gym in which De Niro trained, Bruce Silverglade, spoke about De Niro (and Hillary Swank, who trained there for Million Dollar Baby) that he worked “harder than most of the actors that come here.” He also pointed out that “they got into the psyche of boxing and how we live.” De Niro’s undertaking of this task, his going the extra mile to improve his ability and to make the boxing scenes as authentic as possible, adds so much to the final film. It is one of his finest performances, with the barely-contained rage, self-hate, and self-consciousness of Jake LaMotta all coming through brilliantly. Not to mention his physicality in the boxing scenes and his (evidently hard-earned) ability to look like a real boxer makes the almost barbaric nature of some of those scenes incredibly effective.

There are many reasons why Robert De Niro is considered one of the all-time great actors — be it his versatility, his extensive career, or his charm that can provide a mask for a character's inner demons. One thing that must also be considered, however, is his intense dedication to his craft, and this was on full display in not only his physical transformation for Raging Bull, but his commitment to learning the art of boxing to more convincingly portray the tough and real-life iconic slugger, Jake LaMotta.

Raging Bull Directed by Martin Scorsese, Raging Bull is a 1980 sports drama based on the rise and fall of real-life boxer Jake LaMotta as he strives for success while dealing with his inner demons and his violent temper. Robert De Niro stars as the middleweight champion, with Joe Pesci, Cathy Moriarty, and Nicholas Colasanto in supporting roles. Release Date November 14, 1980 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Robert De Niro , Cathy Moriarty , Joe Pesci , Frank Vincent , Nicholas Colasanto , Theresa Saldana Runtime 129 minutes

