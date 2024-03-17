The Big Picture Robert De Niro's role as Johnny Boy in Martin Scorsese's Mean Streets propelled his career and helped forge a lifelong creative partnership between the famed actor and director.

Robert De Niro initially thought he should be cast as Charlie in the film, a role which was played by his friend Harvey Keitel, because according to De Niro, he thought at the time that he should be playing the lead.

Keitel convinced De Niro to take on the role of Johnny Boy, which earned De Niro a National Society of Film Critics Award for Best Supporting Actor and kickstarted De Niro's partnership and friendship with Scorsese.

Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese are a match made in filmmakers' heaven. De Niro has starred in several Scorsese features, playing iconic gangsters whose humanistic portrayal of hardened criminals has made him a household name. The natural chemistry between the two is palpable and so intricately interwoven into the fabric of Hollywood that it is nearly impossible to speak of one without the other. Yet, it almost wouldn't have happened if it had not been for De Niro's childhood friend and co-star, the legendary Harvey Keitel. De Niro's first Scorsese film would be the gangster drama Mean Streets, a watershed role for De Niro that would help forge a lifelong creative partnership.

Mean Streets In New York City's Little Italy, a devoutly Catholic mobster must reconcile his desire for power, his feelings for his epileptic lover, and his devotion to his troublesome friend. Release Date October 14, 1973 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Robert De Niro , Harvey Keitel , David Proval , David Carradine Runtime 112 minutes

Who Does Robert De Niro Play in Martin Scorsese's 'Mean Streets'?

Robert De Niro plays John "Johnny Boy" Civello, a degenerate gambler and petty criminal. He is a born loser and as dumb as they come. Johnny Boy refuses to do an honest day's work — or any work for that matter. He owes money all over town to just about every cut-throat mob-tied loanshark out there on the mean streets of New York City. One loanshark in particular seems to have it in for Johnny Boy, the debonair and far too patient Michael Longo (Richard Romanus), who promises to kill Johnny Boy if he doesn't pay up, but Johnny Boy doesn't seem to care. He has all the makings of a great Scorsese gangster movie character. In a bar scene where Johnny Boy is living it up, drinking, smoking, and carousing with women, Michael confronts the deadbeat gambler. Johnny makes light of the situation and more, rather than less, tells Michael to go to hell. He holds out a crumpled ten-dollar bill and says that is all he has got. The gesture is more of an insult than a restitution, and Michael leaps at Johnny Boy in anger in an attempt to throttle him. But Johnny is a cheap punk and is packing heat. He whips a gun out and waves it around, forcing Michael to back down but promising he will get what is owed to him. That's Johnny Boy in a nutshell: a freewheeling loser, equally charming and detestable, who refuses to take any responsibility for himself.

Johnny Boy's only friend is Charlie (Harvey Keitel), who feels a deep sense of responsibility for Johnny. He knows John is a weak link and somehow finds Johnny Boy's pathetic nature endearing. He looks out for John because someone has to. He lends him money and interferes with the feud between John and Michael, but this association creates severe problems for Charlie in the New York Underground. Charlie's uncle, Giovanni (Cesare Danova), is a powerful mafia boss who warns Charlie that he should stay away. "Honorable men go with honorable men," he says, but John is not honorable, and Charlie won't listen. Both Johnny and Charlie pay for their sins, and a vengeful Michael shoots them up as they try to leave town. Johnny Boy walks off into a bright white light, leaving his fate undetermined. Like every good gangster movie, it ends with tears and bloodshed, the inevitable conclusion of a life path paved with graft, greed, and pathological egoism.

Why Did Robert De Niro Almost Turn Down His 'Mean Streets' Role?

Close

When he was offered the part of the lovable loser Johnny Boy, De Niro wasn't sure if he should take the part. He had played a few leading roles before and thought he should rightfully have the part of Charlie, whom the less experienced Keitel had been cast as. But after a conversation with Keitel, he changed his mind. De Niro told Interview Magazine in 2012:

"I remember when I was up for 'Mean Streets,' I ran into Harvey Keitel in the Village — we were friends — and he'd already been cast as Charlie. I had done a couple of leads in movies before, so I said, 'Well, careerwise, I should be playing Charlie.' I didn't say it like a wiseass. I was saying it sincerely, but not in a way that was threatening to him. Then Harvey said, 'You knew who you should play? Johnny Boy.' And that clicked. I played Johnny."

De Niro would go on to take the role, realizing that in the world of acting, it is unwise to turn one's nose up at an opportunity. As he told Interview, "As an actor who's starting out, you can't say, 'Hey, I'm too good for this,'" he explained. "You gotta do it, because people see you, your name gets around, and it has a cumulative effect."

What an opportunity it was because the film turned out to be both a critical and commercial success. Robert De Niro won a National Society of Film Critics Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1974 for his portrayal of Johnny Boy, and Mean Streets tied for second place with Last Tango In Paris for NSFC's Best Film.

Harvey Keitel helped put De Niro on a path that would lead to his undisputed stardom as an actor, and it's a good thing because, without this film, De Niro may have missed out on many significant roles. He would go on to play Jimmy Conway in Goodfellas. He taught the world about how Vegas works as the Jewish-American gangster Sam "Ace" Rothstein in Casino. All of these films are both critically loved and hugely successful. De Niro is the quintessential Hollywood movie gangster, with a unique ability to effortlessly embody the soft white underbelly of the New York crime scene. This film would help popularize De Niro as an actor among a movie-hungry audience. It would be the film that transformed Scorsese's and De Niro's relationship from casual acquaintances to lifelong friends and collaborators. As he told the Baltimore Sun, "We became grown-up friends. Today, we are good friends and best friends when we work together."

