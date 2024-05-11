Robert De Niro is easily one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed actors in film history. He's played a pivotal part in some of the most successful and iconic films of all time, with a multitude of genre-defining performances under his belt. From masterfully crafted dramas by some of the most legendary directors in the world to beloved family comedies enjoyed by audiences of all ages, De Niro has had a widely prosperous and decade-spanning career.

It makes sense that, especially for an actor whose iconic and memorable performances are considered some of the best in film history, De Niro's movie career has a multitude of legendary quotes. Indeed, filmmakers have understood just how well and impactful a line can be when it comes from De Niro, making him the perfect surrogate for some of the most powerful movie dialogues out there.

10 "Ask your friends in the neighborhood about me. They'll tell you I know how to return a favor."

'The Godfather: Part II' (1974)

Playing the younger version of the legendary mobster played by Marlon Brando in the previous film, De Niro's portrayal of Vito Corleone in The Godfather: Part II helped further establish him as one of the most iconic characters of all time. This specific quote comes from Vito convincing local landlord, Signor Roberto, to let his neighbor, Signor Colombo, stay and not be evicted, offering an advance on an increased rent for the sake of the community.

Especially with the increased context of the type of character that Vito is in the previous film, this quote is a powerful reminder of the lengths that he will go to for the sake of his community and family. It shows the importance of being honorable and keeping one's word and how the essence of respect and influence can be the most powerful thing a man can ask for. This quote is made further impactful by De Niro delivering it in Italian, yet its strength and magnitude are still felt, even to audiences who don't speak the language.

9 "I do what I do best; I take scores. You do what you do best; try to stop guys like me."

'Heat' (1995)

Heat continues to be one of the most beloved and acclaimed crime thrillers that De Niro has ever been a part of, as the major draw of finally seeing De Niro and Al Pacino share the screen was electrifying for audiences. This quote comes during the legendary diner scene in Heat, where the two characters sit at a table and talk after being on each other's radars for a long time.

The quote shows a deep understanding of the dynamic between thief Neil McCauley and detective Vincent Hanna, showing that they're both great at what they do, and there will be no convincing each other to stop. It all but confirms the divide and rivalry between these two opposing forces; despite the clear similarities in mentality they share, their actions and roles will always have them facing off.

8 "There are 3 ways of doing things around here: the right way, the wrong way, and the way that I do it."

'Casino' (1995)

Sam "Ace" Rothstein from Casino is easily one of De Niro's best and most dynamic characters, with a perfect balance of expertise, a suave demeanor, and a dangerous rule-breaking attitude. No line quite effectively showcases Ace like this one, said after he receives a tour of the placements for different machines in his casino. He provides insight after being maddened by a collection of great machines being hidden away in the corner.

Even outside the context of the film, the quote is powerful and can be applied in numerous ways, making a great statement that he's above the traditional right and wrong but forges a unique path. The line is delivered with elegance and confidence, further amplified by De Niro's methodology of conveying his strengths, transforming what could very easily be misinterpreted as a nonsense line into something powerful and memorable. Casino is among Scorsese and De Niro's best collaborations, and lines like this one make Ace such a timeless gangster.

7 "Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime."

'The King of Comedy' (1982)

The King of Comedy is a tragic tale of hardships and sacrifice for aspiring comic Rupert Pupkin, who attempts to do everything he can to find success in show business, including stalking a late-night talk show host. In the film's finale, Pupkin finally gets his chance to perform in front of a live audience, and while he'll never get the chance again to shine in the spotlight, he ends the film with a powerful and instantly iconic quote.

The quote sums up and distinctly wraps up all the film's themes and Pupkin's twisted mentality as a character, the troubled man who is willing to sacrifice everything for just a taste of glory. While many other films have attempted to recapture the strange and terrifying energy of The King of Comedy and Rupert Pupkin, none can hold a candle to Scorsese and De Niro at the peak of their creative powers. The perfect way to end the film, the quote is a memorable final takeaway that the audience won't soon forget.

6 "Whenever anybody says they're a little concerned, they're very concerned. When they say they're more than a little concerned, they're desperate."

'The Irishman' (2019)

The Irishman provides an inside look into the ins and outs of a dangerous 50s hitman as he works for some of the most dangerous and iconic faces in the world of organized crime. The film tells its story through the perspective and narrative of Frank Sheeran, who will frequently interrupt the film with his narration to provide further context of the lingo and hidden messages characters in the film say. This specific quote is one such instance, coming up during a conversation with 'Whispers' DiTullio (Paul Herman).

The most memorable instance of Frank's interrupting dialogue, this quote provides a much greater emphasis on the importance of the story at hand and acts as a hilarious moment. It's an exceptional line that cuts immediately to the core of the secretive language of organized crime. Furthermore, the film hard cuts the background music to place a greater emphasis on the line, yet another example of the emphasis Scorsese places on music in his movies.

5 "You can get further with a kind word and a gun than you can with just a kind word."

'The Untouchables' (1987)

While not even the main character in The Untouchables, De Niro's portrayal of the most infamous gangster of all time, Al Capone, instantly leaves a powerful impression on the audience. In what is easily one of the most memorable moments of the film, Capone is receiving an interview while getting a touch-up at the barber and delivers this line as a response to a question about his business being controlled with violence.

The quote itself is a poignant and comedic truth about the realities of peaceful negotiations in the rough slums of Chicago and other crime-ridden areas. It shows that, while the intentions and goals of peace and kindness are certainly there, it's certainly easier and quicker to accomplish one's goals and achieve success with a bit of strength and violence, especially for a gangster like Capone. The quote soars thanks to De Niro's charming, charismatic performance, which perfectly captures Capone's people-pleasing persona.

4 "A deer has to be taken with one shot. I try to tell people that, but they don't listen."

'The Deer Hunter' (1978)

The Deer Hunter is a haunting story of the pains of war and the sacrifices people make while going through some of the worst conditions a human can go through. De Niro's Michael is one of a trio of friends who return from the Vietnam War completely changed, with his legacy and experiences perfectly captured in this symbolic and thematically resonating quote. Despite what The Deer Hunter gets wrong about the war, the context and multi-layered meaning of this quote have made it stick with audiences for decades after its release.

Initially, this quote appears to simply be as simple as its face value, talking about the literal act of hunting a deer. However, after everything the friends experienced and the quote's context, the act of only one shot being required takes on a grim new meaning, paralleling the painful truths of post-war PTSD and suicidal tendencies. It's one of the most painful moments, and its unforgettable nature helped The Deer Hunter achieve such legendary status, including its Best Picture win.

3 "Never rat on your friends, and always keep your mouth shut."

'Goodfellas' (1990)

Easily one of De Niro's most iconic and most beloved roles, James Conway in Goodfellas is a defining part of his career and one of his most famous and highly regarded performances. This exceptional quote comes from early in the film, during his mentorship of a young Henry Hill, specifically during Henry's first time getting pinched. While Henry expected James to be mad at him, he couldn't be more proud as Henry learned about "the two greatest things in life."

The quote is timeless and infinitely adaptable to a majority of situations. Considering the later plot developments of Goodfellas, it acts as a perfect culmination of the film's themes of family and mobster mentality. The scene also further emphasizes James's role as an influential figure in Henry's young life, setting up the pieces for the emotional powerhouse that the film would eventually go on. This outstanding quote and its ramifications are just one of the many reasons why Goodfellas is the perfect gangster movie.

2 "You Never Got Me Down."

'Raging Bull' (1980)

Raging Bull is as much a story about Jake LaMotta's inner psyche and mentality as it is about his actions and fights in the ring. This approach is most efficiently conveyed in what is easily the film's defining and most iconic moment when Jake takes a complete beating from opponent Sugar Ray Robinson. After the fight is over and Jake loses, he is still full of pride and glory, telling Ray that no matter how much pain he endured, Ray still couldn't knock him down.

More than simply capping off the film's most pivotal sequence, the quote acts as the perfect encapsulation of Jake's character and his mindset in the ring. The line can have many perceived meanings, whether it's Jake's ego refusing to admit that he got destroyed in the ring or him justifying to himself that because he wasn't knocked down, he's still the best. De Niro's brilliant Academy Award-winning performance only furthers this scene's impact and iconic status, fully capturing both defeat and pride in such a painful yet enthralling way.

1 "You talkin' to me? You talkin' to me?"

'Taxi Driver' (1976)

Easily De Niro's most iconic quote, this line has gone well beyond the original context of Travis Bickle's psychopathic tendencies in Taxi Driver, becoming a cultural phenomenon. In the original context, Bickle is talking to himself, showing off his newly acquired pistol in the mirror, and acting out scenarios where he would quickly pull out his gun on an unsuspecting person, thus delivering this now-indelible line.

The quote is easily one of the most iconic aspects of Taxi Driver, to the point where many people recognize the line and attribute it to De Niro without even knowing it came from this particular movie. The quote has evolved and become symbolic of De Niro's career and tendencies as an actor, showing his tumultuous range on the big screen. For as long as De Niro continues to provide brilliant and memorable quotes for the big screen, none will even become closely comparable to having the legacy and impact of "You talkin' to me?"

