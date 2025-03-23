Robert De Niro is one of the greatest and most influential actors of his generation and is universally recognized for his riveting performances in hits such as Taxi Driver, The Deer Hunter, and Goodfellas. As a teenager, De Niro found that performing was an effective way to overcome his shyness and, after becoming fascinated by movies, he dropped out of high school to pursue a career in acting. He went on to study at HB Studio, Stella Adler Conservatory, and the Actor's Studio under the legendary Lee Strasberg.

Over the years, De Niro has starred in an abundance of popular movies, including Raging Bull, Once Upon a Time in America, and A Bronx Tale, showcasing his impressive range and versatility as a method actor to an impeccable degree. Out of his extensive collection of infamous roles, titles such as Casino and The Godfather: Part II are among the actor's most essential movies of all time.

10 'The King of Comedy' (1982)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

De Niro stars as delusional aspiring comedian, Rupert Pupkin, who, despite his lack of failure as a stand-up comedian, still believes he's a star in his own mind. When he meets a famous talk-show host, Jerry Langford (Jerry Lewis), Rupert thinks his big break is just around the corner, but unfortunately, Jerry has no interest in Rupert or his routine. Despite the rejection, Rupert begins to stalk the host and kidnaps him, hoping it will earn him a guest spot on his next show.

The King of Comedy is a satrical black comedy and the fifth collaboration between De Niro and director, Martin Scorsese. The character of Pupkin is a bit out of De Niro's traditional wheelhouse, but he delivers one of his most intriguing performances as a man completely consumed by his twisted imagination and a wicked sense of humor that audiences find both unsettling and curious.