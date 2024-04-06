Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, Awakenings, and Casino are just a few of the no-brainer Robert De Niro's masterful performances that immediately roll off the tongue when discussing the actor's work. But with a filmography of more than 40 films, that leaves a lot of characters in movies that, for some reason, never get the attention they deserve. Among those films that have been underrated and need more tender loving care are entries like Once Upon A Time In America, The King of Comedy, and Jacknife.

Not every movie can be a generational defining seminal masterpiece like some of those mentioned above, but that doesn't mean they don't deserve praise on their own merit. A Robert De Niro movie is a lot like pizza: even if it's not the best in town, it's still pretty damn delicious, so let's take a look at 10 of the outstanding performer's most underrated movies and try and understand what was missing from them or if it was just a product of timing that led it to land on this list.

10 'Cape Fear' (1992)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

It's a little weird, no, it's a lot strange to have a Robert DeNiro/Martin Scorsese collaboration on an underrated list of any kind, but, alas, Cape Fear is an excellent film that doesn't get the recognition of their other films. Max Cady (DeNiro) is as sinister as a maniac as you will get from him in his entire career, and still, Cape Fear is not mentioned in the same breath as Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, Raging Bull, etc. And there may be a couple of reasons for this.

First, it is a remake. It is the only reiteration of their long and storied partnership, and many feel that, because we have seen this story before, it doesn't merit the same consideration. Second, it could be that many viewers thought that DeNiro doing a hard southern drawl was too far out of his element and that he and Scorsese would have been better served to stick to the New York-based films that made them the top duo in the business over the last 50 years. Whatever the case, Cape Fear is worthy of more love if only for the breakout performance of Juliette Lewis.

9 'Flawless' (1999)

Directed By Joel Schumacher

Flawless is a DeNiro movie that was better than it received critically and by audiences. Philip Seymour Hoffman plays Rusty, a gay man in the process of gender reassignment, when he is saddled with taking care of Walter Koontz (DeNiro), a former NYPD cop who shares the same apartment building with Rusty and has just suffered a stroke. The two have an organic chemistry that requires both men to make ideological concessions.

Rusty takes Walter in and agrees to help him regain his voice by singing songs. It is awkward at first, but once the two very different individuals get to know each other, they get beyond social pretenses and see each other as human beings who are both struggling to keep their heads above water. It's a heartwarming movie that flew under the radar, which is a shame because it features two stellar performances from two of the greatest actors of the time in their primes.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

8 'Midnight Run' (1988)

Directed by Martin Brest

It hurts to include this buddy road trip movie in this list because it is one of DeNiro's top 10 movies and performances. He plays Jack Walsh, a bounty hunter who is tabbed with bringing in Jonathan "The Duke" Mardukas, an embezzling mafia accountant, played by Charle Grodin in what is arguably his finest performance. It's a hilarious and action-packed romp that takes the two across the country in time for Walsh to collect a hefty bounty on "The Duke".

In the 1980s, which was a somewhat lackluster decade by DeNiro's standards, Midnight Run was second only to Raging Bull as far as memorable performances. DeNiro and Grodin click on all cylinders as two polar opposites. Grodin is at his deadpan best, and DeNiro shows that he can play comedic players like we would see in the Meet the Parents franchise almost a decade later. He leaves the funny to the funnymen and thrives on delivering the no-nonsense guy with the patented scowl. It is a great movie that is a must-watch for cinema fans.

7 'Jacknife' (1989)

Directed by David Jones

If there had been such a dry spell in the legendary actor's career, it would have happened from roughly 1982 to 1989. It's not that DeNiro was making bad films, but more that the industry was shifting away from the raw and visceral characters he had tantalized audiences with until then. There was a lot of crap finding its way onto the big screen during this time, but Jacknife is an excellent DeNiro turn that flew under the radar as a low-budget, character-driven drama.

DeNiro plays Joseph "Megs" Meggesey, an eccentric Vietnam War veteran who ensconces himself within the lives of a brother and sister duo played by the great Ed Harris and Kathy Baker. Megs and Harris' character, Dave Flannagan, are both struggling with PTSD. Baker is Martha Flannagan, a young woman who Megs is interested in. The unusual triangle threatens to break the bond between the two longtime friends and war buddies.

Jacknife Release Date March 10, 1989 Director David Hugh Jones Cast Robert De Niro , Kathy Baker , Ed Harris , Sloane Shelton , Ivar Brogger , Michael Arkin Runtime 102 Main Genre Drama

6 'The King of Comedy'

Directed by Martin Scorsese

So, if Cape Fear is a DeNiro/Scorsese collaboration about a crazed stalker and murderer, The King of Comedy is a slightly less violent study of a man who is equally ambitious and delusional. This film captures a version of DeNiro that we have yet to see. As Rupert Pupkin, we see that an optimistic and always smiling DeNiro isn't necessarily a well-balanced or sane one. His dreams of becoming the next Johnny Carson become a dangerous obsession that also stars the great Jerry Lewis.

They say that crazy people don't know that they're crazy, and that couldn't be more true than DeNiro's portrayal of the talentless hack, Pupkin. There are elements of Travis Bickle from Taxi Driver in this character as he plays the loner who becomes engrossed in an unhealthy echo chamber within his own mind. DeNiro is fantastic, and it's an absolute treat to see him share the screen with a legend like Lewis. This movie might be rated too low on the underrated list.

The King of Comedy Release Date December 18, 1982 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Robert De Niro , Jerry Lewis , Diahnne Abbott , Sandra Bernhard , Shelley Hack , Ed Herlihy Runtime 109 Main Genre Comedy Writers Paul D. Zimmerman

5 'The Family' (2013)

Directed by Luc Besson

French director Luc Besson is associated with an eclectic group of films like The Fifth Element, The Professional, and La Femme Nikita. When he signed up to lead Robert DeNiro as a mafioso family man on the run from the mob in The Family, there were questions about whether Besson had stepped too far out of his element. However, a good movie is almost impossible to avoid with a stacked cast including DeNiro, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Tommy Lee Jones.

Who doesn't love a film about a mobster in witness protection trying to fit into a regular neighborhood while running from the deadly men he snitched on? This film studies a most unorthodox nuclear family of four that does its best not to stick out like a sore thumb. DeNiro brings his usual mafia swagger, but his character, Giovanni Manzoni, also has two teenage kids that present another set of problems for a man looking to disappear among the masses. It's fitting that Besson has the family relocate to his familiar French turf in Normandy.

4 'Ronin' (1998)

Directed by John Frankenheimer

DeNiro is an ex-intelligence officer who joins an unlikely crew put together by a mercurial Irish woman named Deidre (Natascha McElhone). Along with DeNiro, Ronin boasts an elite international cast, including Jean Reno, Jonathan Pryce, Sean Bean, and Stellan Skarsgard. John Frankenheimer (The French Connection, Sorcerer) brings a deft touch behind the camera as the group of professional thieves must work together on a tight schedule to retrieve a mysterious briefcase.

Frankenheimer uses the classic McGuffin in Ronin, as the audience is not privy to what all these men are risking their lives for. McElhone uses her feminine wiles to reassure them. DeNiro plays Sam, and he is leery of the clandestine job and the people backing it. The French backdrop is a bonus as shots of the City of Lights and the South of France heighten the romanticism of the crisply filmed caper film. This would have been just another heist movie if it hadn't been for the drama DeNiro brings to the screen. What is it about Frankenheimer and France that makes for such watchable films? Maybe it's the unbelievable car chase scenes.

3 'Once Upon a Time in America' (1984)

Directed by Sergio Leone

Italian director Sergio Leone may be better known for his illustrious collaborations with Clint Eastwood. His spaghetti westerns are some of the best pictures ever made. But here, he tackles American mafia life with another Grade-A cast, including DeNiro, James Woods, Joe Pesci, Elizabeth McGovern, and a young Jennifer Connelly. Leone tells the tale of two young Jewish mobsters who grew up in the rough parts of the Lower East Side during the 20s and 30s in New York and all the way to becoming bosses of the family.

Once Upon a Time in America is told through a series of flashbacks, and like most mafia films, it contains a healthy amount of betrayal, violence, and regret. DeNiro is right in his element as a mafioso named David "Noodles" Aaronson," and James Woods is his best pal growing up, Max. Leone captures a tale of rags to riches and the emotional cost of striving to become a powerful mafia don. It's an excellent mob movie that doesn't get enough attention because it isn't Leone's bread and butter.

Once Upon a Time in America A former Prohibition-era Jewish gangster returns to the Lower East Side of Manhattan 35 years later, where he must once again confront the ghosts and regrets of his old life. Release Date May 23, 1984 Director Sergio Leone Cast Robert De Niro , James Woods , Elizabeth McGovern , Joe Pesci , Burt Young , Tuesday Weld , Treat Williams Runtime 139

2 'Angel Heart' (1987)

Directed by Alan Parker

No great actor's career is complete without a turn as the Prince of Darkness. DeNiro gets to play the Devil himself opposite Mickey Rourke and Lisa Bonet in this noir thriller set in the Deep South. Director Alan Parker gives DeNiro a meaty and nefarious part as Louis Cypher (a not-so-subtle take on "Lucifer"), and the actor delivers a devilishly good performance.

DeNiro grows his hair long and his nails out to portray his version of Satan, and he pulls private eye Harry Angel (Rourke) along by the nose, twisting his mind into knots with lust, temptation, and greed. When a series of voodoo-related murders occur right under Harry's nose, he grows frustrated with Cypher only to discover, in a beautifully twisted twist of an ending, that he has done more harm than good at finding the killer.

1 'Brazil' (1985)

Directed by Terry Gilliam

In one of the unlikeliest marriages, DeNiro came aboard this project alongside director Terry Gilliam, a stalwart of the British comedy troupe Monty Python's Flying Circus, to make one of his career's more surreal and bizarre performances. Gilliam masterfully creates a dystopian brass-punk world that stars a young Jonathan Pryce in the lead role as a company man who becomes disillusioned with the mindless bureaucracy. He embarks on a wild foray into a dreamlike world to escape his mundane life.

DeNiro plays Archibald "Harry" Tuttle, and even though he only appears in four scenes, he leaves his mark on the film. As a rogue and heroic engineer/technician, Harry Tuttle, Brazil allows DeNiro to engage with a minimalism that requires him to say only a few lines, making them more impactful. If you blink, you might miss him in this unheralded role, but his bizarre take on an even stranger character lands him at the top of this list.

