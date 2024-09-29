Back in the 1970s and throughout much of the 1980s and 1990s, Robert De Niro was the actor; about as good as it got, as far as American movie stars went. On the strength of most of the films he made back then, he still arguably is, and has been in a decent number of great movies made in the 21st century, including The Irishman and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Yet there are films De Niro’s starred in from the 2000s onwards that can hardly be considered classics, and his name being on the poster of a movie is no longer a sign that the movie is worth watching. For as great as his great movies are, the following titles are representative of the other end of Robert De Niro’s filmography: his worst movies to date, starting with the bad and ending with the terrible.

10 'Meet the Fockers' (2004)

Director: Jay Roach

Image via Universal Pictures

Meet the Parents might not be a masterpiece or anything, but it’s an overall good film that makes appropriate use of Robert De Niro’s comedic chops. He was paired well with Ben Stiller there, but for the 2004 sequel, Meet the Fockers, things got a good deal more crowded, with extra characters in the form of two more parents – the titular Fockers – played by Dustin Hoffman and Barbra Streisand.

It results in Meet the Fockers feeling overstuffed and messy, and not really in a way that makes things more entertaining. There’s an impressive cast and, in comparison to the third “Fockers” movie (more on that in a bit), Meet the Fockers looks oddly decent. However, either taken on its own, or compared to the original film, this just isn't a very good comedy, with far more jokes missing than landing.

9 'Shark Tale' (2004)

Directors: Vicky Jenson, Bibo Bergeron, Rob Letterman

Image Via DreamWorks

Sure, Shark Tale was a voice role for De Niro, rather than a live-action one, but it’s still an infamously bad animated movie and deserves to be recognized for such. Still, the absurdity of Shark Tale’s existence does make it highly meme-able – and perhaps even memorable – at least, following a fish who gets wrapped up in a mob-style story, with the mobsters being sharks.

If the casting of Robert De Niro wasn’t enough to clue you in on the family-friendly gangster spin in the movie, Shark Tale also features the voices of two cast members from The Sopranos, Michael Imperioli and Vincent Pastore, and Martin Scorsese himself, too. It’s funny to think about and make fun of, but Shark Tale is considerably less fun to actually watch; the novelty factor is all it really has.

8 'The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle' (2000)

Director: Des McAnuff

Close

Robert De Niro has played his fair share of villains over the years, with that extending to his turn in The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle, where he portrays Fearless Leader. It’s a blend of live-action and animation, serving as an updated movie version of Rocky and Bullwinkle, which was an animated series that aired approximately four decades earlier.

It’s not the worst blending of live-action and animated elements, but it’s otherwise hard to muster up a huge amount of enthusiasm for The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle. It’s dated now to the point where watching it might feel strangely nostalgic, what with it being sufficiently old enough now and all… but it still feels pretty niche. Perhaps it was criticized a little too much upon release, but it’s inevitably still far from great, even when looked at through rose-tinted glasses.

Rent on Apple TV

7 'New Year's Eve' (2011)

Director: Garry Marshall

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

There are more than enough Christmas movies out there, so what’s the harm in a movie like New Year’s Eve setting its sights on what is actually the final holiday of any given year? If the film was at least decent, there wouldn’t be any harm in such a thing, but New Year’s Eve is notoriously far from decent, in actuality being quite bad.

While even good movies that feature numerous characters and interconnected stories tend to be somewhat inconsistent, New Year’s Eve opts to have none of its stories feel particularly compelling, funny, or romantic. It’s just a bunch of famous people – Robert De Niro included – thrown into a blender of a movie that stretches on and on, and fits into a rather cursed thematic trilogy that also includes 2010’s Valentine’s Day and 2016’s Mother’s Day.

6 'Righteous Kill' (2008)

Director: Jon Avnet

Image via Overture Films

Standing alongside The Godfather: Part II, Heat, and The Irishman as a movie that stars both Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, Righteous Kill is leagues behind any of those to an extent that’s kind of hilarious. It’s one of the most tedious movies about police work ever made, entirely wasting its two talented lead stars by giving them nothing to do, even though the fact they share the screen throughout should be exciting.

Righteous Kill is such a puzzling experience, and an honestly saddening one. It’s very boring and feels a great deal longer than its 101-minute runtime. Hunting a serial killer has never been as consistently uninvolving, and the only way Righteous Kill feels interesting is because it provokes numerous thoughts about how this film came to be, and how it could’ve successfully attached both De Niro and Pacino to it.

Watch on Starz

5 'Godsend' (2004)

Director: Nick Hamm

Image via Lions Gate Films

Godsend is a slightly schlocky kind of horror movie that might suggest Robert De Niro has no business being in a film of this genre, but he’s succeeded in horror before (as demonstrated by Angel Heart). In Godsend, he plays a mysterious and highly suspicious doctor who claims he can clone the deceased son of a couple who are still mourning their loss.

Unsurprisingly, consequences ensue once they take him up on his offer, but Godsend never particularly succeeds at feeling scary or even mildly ominous. It also helps support the idea that 2004 was not a very good year for De Niro, given Godsend, Meet the Fockers, and Shark Tale were all released that year (giving Ben Affleck and his 2003 a run for its money).