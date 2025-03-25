There's no hiding from the desperately poor start to 2025 the box office has had. With the biggest titles of the year underperforming and little in the way of surprise hits, it's becoming decreasingly shocking to see new titles flop in their opening weekends. Another project to face a difficult start to box office life is The Alto Knights, the latest directorial effort from Academy Award-winner Barry Levinson. Opening on the same weekend as Disney's Snow White, The Alto Knights has been completely overwhelmed by the latest live-action Disney flick, finishing just sixth in the overall domestic rankings.

Despite stumbling on its opening weekend, it's a fact that The Alto Knights has at least hit its first box office milestone, surpassing the $5 million mark worldwide from a domestic haul of $3.1 million and $1.9 million from overseas markets. Nationwide, The Alto Knights made its debut in a total of 2,651 theaters, making for a per theater average of just $1,194. For Warner Bros., this marks a fair disaster for a film that boasts the star power of the iconic Robert De Niro. In fact, not only does the film star De Niro, it features the veteran in not one but both of the lead roles, portraying mobsters Frank Costello and Vito Genovese.

Alas, it is this dual lead role that has garnered the most criticism so far, with many calling this decision a mere gimmick made to try and sell tickets. In Aidan Kelley's review of the movie for Collider, he was quick to dismiss the choice to have De Niro in both lead roles, saying, "There doesn't seem to be any clear reason why Vito Genevese couldn't have been played by one of the many great heavies who have played villainous mobsters on countless occasions, making this all feel more like a gimmick than anything else."

Which Movies Outperformed 'The Alto Knights' at the Weekend Box Office?