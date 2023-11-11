Robert De Niro may be the single greatest actor of all time. Most actors would be lucky to appear in just a few films that are considered to be "all-time classics," but with De Niro, it's hard to narrow down to only a few. Unlike some of his contemporaries, like Al Pacino and Dustin Hoffman, De Niro has continued to give excellent performances well into the 21st century. And while he has starred in several lazy and outright puzzling movies in the past decade, his film legacy is far too mighty to be affected.

Since the early 70s, De Niro's work has often gained the attention of the Academy Awards. One of the few stars that have taken home Oscars for both Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, De Niro has received seven acting nominations throughout his prestigious career. Each of his performances is worthy of recognition, and he's been worthy of the win more than once. However, there's no denying that some of his nominated acting efforts are better than others. De Niro's best Oscar-nominated performances are more powerful, more meaningful, and have a bigger influence on American cinema. Thus, it's easy to guess which fits the bill.

'Silver Linings Playbook' (2012)

Director: David O. Russell

Silver Linings Playbook was a major comeback role for De Niro. Although he had a few rotten films within the early 21st century, De Niro proved with this 2012 dramedy that he was a better actor than Little Fockers or Righteous Kill may have suggested. De Niro co-stars as Pat Solitano Sr., an aging Pennsylvania resident who must care for his son, Pat Jr. (Bradley Cooper). Pat Jr. suffered from a series of mental breakdowns following a breakup and must rely upon his father's guidance as he reflects on his life decisions. The only issue is that Pat Sr. is a football-obsessed superstitious man who will put the Philadelphia Eagles before anything or, indeed, anyone.

De Niro does a great job at playing a complimentary character and doesn't attempt to steal the spotlight from Cooper or the film's female lead, Jennifer Lawrence. He adds an appropriate amount of humor to the film and goes all-in on Pat Sr.'s eccentricities. Silver Linings Playbook offers a refreshing role for De Niro, preserving his tough-guy persona but adding a playful twist. Ultimately, Pat Sr. is secondary to Pat Jr. and Tiffany's romance; he disappears for large chunks of the movie and feels somewhat removed from the main action, at least until all the stories converge in the third act. Still, Silver Linings Playbook is among the all-time great romantic comedies, and it's a surprising yet welcome entry in De Niro's filmography.

'Cape Fear' (1991)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Cape Fear is one of the few "true horror" movies in Martin Scorsese's filmography. Inspired by the 1962 neo-noir thriller of the same name, Cape Fear stars De Niro as the recently released murderer Max Cady. Cady has focused all of his efforts on getting revenge on Sam Bowden (Nick Nolte), the lawyer who purposely hid evidence that could've reduced his 14-year sentence or even acquitted him. Tracking Sam's family to North Carolina, Cady begins stalking his wife, Leigh (Jessica Lange), and 15-year-old daughter, Dani (Juliette Lewis).

Cape Fear feels like an outlier within Scorsese's filmography. There's an outlandish quality to the way that Cady pops up like a slasher villain, and De Niro embraces this larger-than-life approach. De Niro's work in Cape Fear is unsettling and fascinating; his performance does get a bit goofy at times, but De Niro never fails to make Cady feel like a plausible threat. His interactions with Lewis are particularly strong, reminding audiences that, at the end of the day and despite what they might think, Cape Fear is still a Martin Scorsese thriller - and a great one at that.

'Awakenings' (1990)

Director: Penny Marshall

Awakenings was one of the riskier films within De Niro's career. The film centers around Dr. Malcolm Sayer (Robin Williams), who discovers the benefits of treating catatonic patients with the drug L-DOPA. Among the patients is Leonard Lowe, who forms a close relationship with Sayer as he "awakens" into a new world and must learn to deal with his new life.

Any film that details significant health issues needs to be as respectful as possible in its depiction of the patients. Thankfully, De Niro empathizes with Lowe and turns him into a fully fleshed-out character that isn't only defined by his condition. The chemistry between De Niro and the late, great Robin Williams is quite charming, particularly as Sayer and Lowe begin to develop an actual friendship outside their professional one. Awakenings features a very physical performance from De Niro, who disappears in the role and provides the film with its heart. Although it veers dangerously into melodrama, Awakenings avoids the genre's clichés, mainly thanks to De Niro and Williams' stellar chemistry.

'The Deer Hunter' (1978)

Director: Michael Cimino

The Deer Hunter may have gotten war all wrong, but that doesn't make De Niro's performance any less excellent. Michael Cimino's controversial 1978 Best Picture-winning war epic details the experiences of the Pennsylvania steelworker friends Michael (De Niro), Steven (John Savage), and Nick (Christopher Walken), who are dispatched to Vietnam to serve in the American military campaign. Confronted with the brutal realities of war, the three friends become disillusioned, with their lives and those of their loved ones taking a heavy toll.

Although critically praised, The Deer Hunter's depiction of the Viet Cong was heavily criticized. However, every actor involved in the film gives it their all, especially De Niro, Walken, and Meryl Streep. De Niro shows why Michael more-or-less becomes the group's leader; his tenacity makes him someone that they can rely on. His strength in the role is not only physical - more importantly, it's emotional. The Deer Hunter features confident, resilient, and impressive De Niro, the straight man amid a chaotic and escalating tragedy. However, Walken's performance as Nick is ultimately more heartbreaking, and he outshines De Niro in any scenes that they share.

'Taxi Driver' (1976)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Taxi Driver is Martin Scorsese's examination of the morally bankrupt society that followed the Vietnam War. De Niro stars as Travis Bickle, a veteran suffering from insomnia working as a nighttime taxi driver as his mental state deteriorates. Travis Bickle is the definitive movie anti-hero. Characters like American Psycho's Patrick Bateman, Fight Club's Tyler Durden, and Joker's Arthur Fleck wouldn't exist without the incredible precedent that De Niro set in Scorsese's definitive 1976 classic.

One of the all-time best psychological thrillers, Taxi Driver is among the most influential films of the 70s and a cinematic institution. What's fascinating about De Niro's portrayal of Bickle is that, despite all the crimes he commits, he still sees himself as the hero, the lone warrior fighting an increasingly perverted and decaying city. Every great villain is the protagonist in their own narrative, and De Niro shows how Bickle's warped view of the world affects his decisions. Taxi Driver is discomforting, thought-provoking, darkly amusing, and utterly unforgettable, an intense character study elevated by De Niro's tremendous performance. Bickle would be the crowning achievement of any actor's career - however, Robert De Niro is not any actor.

'Raging Bull' (1980)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Scorsese delivered one of his finest movies with his 1980 biographical sports drama Raging Bull. Based on the autobiography of middleweight boxing champion Jake LaMotta, Raging Bull follows his rising career in the ring. As his self-destructive and violent personality shatters any goodwill that he has ever earned, LaMotta's legacy on the ring also suffers until it eventually threatens to disappear.

De Niro transforms LaMotta into a car crash that's impossible to look away from. Every decision he selects digs him deeper into a hole that he cannot escape from. Enhanced by a remarkable physical transformation that makes him as intimidating outside the ring as inside, De Niro becomes a force of nature, knocking over everything in his path with unrestrained gusto. Considered among the all-time greatest movies by Roger Ebert, Raging Bull is a riveting and mesmerizing American tragedy featuring a titanic performance from De Niro. No words can do this film justice; it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience powered by the sheer strength of its star. De Niro has seldom been better - only once, in fact.

'The Godfather Part II' (1974)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

gave one of the greatest performances of all time in The Godfather as Don Vito Corleone. The thought of any actor stepping into the character's shoes was unthinkable. However, Francis Ford Coppola chose to make The Godfather Part II both a prequel and sequel to the original 1972 classic, allowing De Niro to appear as a younger version of the infamous mafioso. The film juggles past and present, with the prequel portion chronicling Vito Corleone's struggles as a young Sicilian immigrant in 1917's Hell's Kitchen.

Although Vito Corleone would become one of the most ruthless characters in screen history, De Niro shows his more humble origins, bringing a vulnerability to a character that had previously been only mighty and terrifying. The young Vito was once a scared, isolated loner who had to choose violence to protect both himself and his family. The tragedy of The Godfather Part II is seeing how easy the path of villainy really is, and De Niro beautifully portrays it. His performance is subtle, at times delicate, thoughtful, and hypnotizing. De Niro's career would explode following The Godfather Part II, but few of his future performances would match the depth and meaning he brought to his young Vito Corleone. In a career full of excellence, De Niro's work as Vito Corleone stands out for its impact on one of cinema's most important trilogies - and on American cinema itself.

