Robert De Niro isn't showing any signs of slowing down. This year alone, he has the crime thriller The Alto Knights where he plays a dueling pair of gangsters, and the Netflix thriller series Zero Day — not to mention signing onto another major Netflix project, The Whisper Man, which will be produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. Weirdly, there's one film that doesn't come up too often when discussing De Niro's body of work: Ronin. It's a shame, because Ronin is an action-packed thriller that features a career-best performance from De Niro, and it marks the final film from John Frankenheimer. Suffice it to say, Frankenheimer went out with a bang.

What Is 'Ronin' About?

At first glance, one would assume that Ronin is a story about feudal Japan, or the masterless samurai the film is named after. Instead, it focuses on a group of mercenaries hired to steal a mysterious briefcase. In the process, one of the mercenaries, former CIA agent Sam (De Niro) has to contend with a surprise betrayal from another mercenary, Gregor (Stellan Skarsgård), and his budding attraction to another team member, Deirdre (Natascha McElhonne). He even forms a close bond with French mercenary Vincent (Jean Reno), as the two grow to trust each other. Considering the line of work they're in, trust is in short supply, especially as the mercenaries are dealing with the fallout of the Cold War.

Much of this character work can be attributed to Ronin's script, which Frankenheimer said was the biggest draw for him to sign on as director. “It’s a very good script...it’s a character-driven action picture," he told Variety when Ronin was first announced. But the script went through some heavy reworking; while the initial draft came courtesy of J.D. Zeik, who came up with the title after reading Shōgun by James Clavell, it was David Mamet who expanded upon the material, introducing Sam and Deirdre's romance, among other elements. Mamet chose to use the pseudonym "Richard Weisz" for the final product, but Frankenheimer would claim "We didn't shoot a line of Zeik's script." This triggered some major controversy, and Frankenheimer would later retract his statement.

'Ronin' Features One of Robert De Niro's Best Performances