Robert De Niro is perhaps the most acclaimed living actor, as he has starred in a significant number of films that could legitimately be named as some of the greatest ever made. Although De Niro’s career spans many different genres and includes collaborations with multiple distinguished filmmakers, he will always be best known for the crime thrillers that he made with Martin Scorsese. Choosing the best of their work together is nearly impossible; Raging Bull is a modern work of Shakespeare, Goodfellas may be the most rewatchable mafia film ever made, Cape Fear is deliciously frightening, and Killers of the Flower Moon offered much-needed insight on generational trauma. However, there isn’t a De Niro film that ended on such a thunderous note as Taxi Driver, as the Oscar-nominated vigilante thriller continues to spark new interpretations.

‘Taxi Driver’ Ends With a Shock to the System